medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Clinical Trials News

New, Easy Treatment for Age Related Macular Degeneration Shows Promise

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 27, 2018 at 11:18 PM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The efficacy of an investigational, long-acting port delivery system for Lucentis (ranibizumab), a drug that improves vision for millions across the globe suffering from age-related macular degeneration was evaluated by a lead researcher from Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia.
New, Easy Treatment for Age Related Macular Degeneration Shows Promise
New, Easy Treatment for Age Related Macular Degeneration Shows Promise

This represents a vast improvement over the typical regimen of nearly monthly eye injections. The researchers involved in the Phase II clinical study say the implant is not just about convenience; a more consistent treatment will also help people keep more of their vision. They are presenting their research today at AAO 2018, the 122nd Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

The multicenter, randomized trial included 220 patients. The study determined the time until a patient needed a refill of the implant. It also evaluated the effectiveness of three different concentrations of Lucentis compared with monthly injections of the drug.

Before Lucentis was introduced 12 years ago, people with wet AMD were almost certain to develop severe vision loss or blindness. Lucentis was the first treatment to slow the disease, allowing more than 90 percent of patients to keep their vision, according to clinical trials. However, in the real world, the percentage is closer to 50 percent. One of the main reasons why is that patients are undertreated. This is because most people with AMD must go to the ophthalmologist's office every six to eight weeks to keep their vision. This can be a difficult schedule to maintain for many elderly patients struggling with other maladies and reliant on others to get them to their ophthalmologist visits.

Researchers have been searching for a better alternative to monthly injections almost from the moment Lucentis was introduced. One of the latest ideas is to surgically implant a refillable drug reservoir device, slightly longer than a grain of rice, into the eye. Filled with a concentrated version of Lucentis, the device, called the port delivery system, delivers drug to the back of the eye over a longer time frame.

Lead site investigator, Carl D. Regillo, M.D., chief of retina service and professor of Ophthalmology at Wills Eye Hospital, said that patients treated with the highest drug concentration were able to go a median of 15 months before needing a refill. Port delivery treatment was also as effective as monthly injections.

"Fewer injections and office visits is exciting," said Dr. Regillo, who administers more than 100 injections a week. "But more importantly, we think it will translate into better visual outcomes because in the real world, patients get less treatment than they need. It's not done consciously. Over time, things happen: illness, hospitalization, a snowstorm, etc. and appointments are missed or delayed. If you're a week or two late for a visit from time to time, you may have a decline in vision, and you can't always recover from that. It's a relentlessly progressive disease."

The study did find some side effects from surgery, but the overall safety profile was good. The device is not visible on the outside of the eye. It's implanted under the eyelid, appearing, at most, as a tiny dot. After the initial surgery, it can be refilled during an office visit. Dr. Regillo anticipates that the new delivery system could be available to patients in about three years.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Recommended Reading

Age Related Macular Degeneration

Age Related Macular Degeneration

Age related macular degeneration is a disease of the elderly, wherein the macula or the central part of the retina gets affected, leading to loss of vision.

Night Blindness

Night Blindness

Night blindness is a common result of vitamin A deficiency, which is preventable and reversible.

Quiz on Eye Disorders (Advanced)

Quiz on Eye Disorders (Advanced)

When your eye is the mirror to your soul, how can you ignore your eye health? Take this quiz to find out how much you know about the common eye ...

Anatomy of the Eye - Animation

Anatomy of the Eye - Animation

Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding anatomy of the Eye

Foods that Gives You Sparkling Eyes

Foods that Gives You Sparkling Eyes

Food not only sustains us but the kind and quality of food determines the state of your health, which includes your eyes. Let us see which foods can bring a sparkle to your eyes!

More News on:

Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Blindness Facts Age Related Macular Degeneration Foods that Gives You Sparkling Eyes 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Amazing 10 Tips For Pregnant Working Women

Are you pregnant and working? You can easily enjoy your pregnancy phase while still working. These ...

 How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

Read on for some tips on shoe essentials for your baby's feet.

 Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib is used to treat either locally advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive