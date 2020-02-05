New E-tool Helps Kids With Mental Health Issues

The Mayo Clinic Anxiety Coach launched by Mayo Clinic can help children and teenagers to work through anxiety treatment resources at the comfort of their home.



The website contains two separate programs: Anxiety Coach to assist children and families dealing with anxiety disorders and obsessive compulsive disorder, and the Family Stress Resource Center for children and families coping with upsetting changes, events or challenges in their lives.

‘Anxiety disorders affect up to 20% of children. The COVID-19 pandemic can intensify these and other mental health conditions. ’





Dr. Whiteside says the team designed the Mayo Clinic Anxiety Coach e-tool to provide assistance for anxiety disorders and situational stress, such as isolating during a pandemic. The experiences are similar, but they are treated in different ways.



To introduce families to exposure therapy for anxiety disorders, Anxiety Coach walks the families through understanding how avoidance maintains anxiety, learning the steps for facing one's fears, making a step-by-step treatment plan, and preparing to start exposure therapy. To help families cope with situational stress, the Family Stress Resource Center contains a variety of strategies for discussing stressful events, building resiliency, and managing conflict, with a section specific to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Patients interested in the e-tool should contact their Mayo Clinic provider to learn more. Dr. Whiteside is director of the Mayo Clinic Pediatric Anxiety Disorders Clinic, which has additional information and resources. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also offers information on dealing with stress during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Find additional resources on Mayo Clinic News Network:



• "Kids coping with the COVID-19 pandemic"



• "Tips to stay mentally healthy while staying at home"



• "'Mayo Clinic Q&A' podcast: Mental health and coping during COVID-19 crisis"



Check the CDC website for additional updates on COVID-19. For more information and all your COVID-19 coverage, go to the Mayo Clinic News Network and mayoclinic.org.



A Mayo Clinic team worked with digital business consultancy The Nerdery LLC to develop a tool that allows Mayo clinicians to remotely assist children and teens with stress and anxiety. The e-tool, accessible with an internet browser, can be paired with a live video group or individual counseling session. It incorporates content from Mayo's Pediatric Anxiety Disorders Clinic, and includes educational videos, interactive worksheets, the ability to individualize a treatment plan and downloadable forms to track progress.