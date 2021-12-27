About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Drugs in the Battle Against COVID-19

by Colleen Fleiss on December 27, 2021 at 10:47 PM
Font : A-A+

New Drugs in the Battle Against COVID-19

In 2022, new drugs against the pandemic could significantly boost survival chances for COVID-19 patients, said the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge.

The European Medicines Agency, the European Union's drug regulator, has recommended the use of two COVID-19 anti-viral pills -- Pfizer's Paxlovid and Merck's Molnupiravir -- ahead of their formal approval.

Advertisement


"I am also encouraged by new anti-viral drugs that are likely to come to market in 2022, which will greatly increase the survival chances of patients who end up in hospital with severe COVID-19," Kluge was quoted as saying to TASS news agency.

Kluge also emphasized that the next-generation vaccines will be more effective against new emerging strains.

"I cannot predict the future. But it should be noted that the current vaccines are the first generation of COVID-19 vaccines. Future vaccines will be tweaked and adapted to new or emerging variants, thereby making them more effective.
Advertisement

"This is not dissimilar to what already happens with influenza vaccines, which are adapted to the new strains of flu almost on a yearly basis," he said.

According to Pfizer, lab tests show Paxlovid continues to work against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. CEO Albert Bourla estimated that the pills can avert 1,200 deaths and 6,000 hospitalizations for every 100,000 Covid patients who take the pills.

The authorization for molnupiravir is limited to adults over 18 who have a high risk of severe illness and "for whom alternative FDA-authorised treatment options are not accessible or medically appropriate," the US Food and Drug Administration said in a statement. It's also not recommended for use in pregnant people.

Both Pfizer and Merck's pills should be taken early, within 3-5 days of getting Covid, and require several pills, multiple times a day for five days.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< New Artificial Intelligence Model Predicts Disease Progressi...
Another Suspected Bird Flu Case Reported in South Korea >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Drugs Banned in India Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Recommended Reading
COVID in Children
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID ...
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
Can Proteins from Shark Antibodies Prevent Covid-19 Virus?
Can Proteins from Shark Antibodies Prevent Covid-19 Virus?
Proteins derived from the immune systems of sharks can help prevent SARS-CoV-2. Future therapies ......
Long-Term Glycemic Control – A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Long-Term Glycemic Control – A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Risk of severe COVID-19 among diabetics may be predicted by a history of long-term blood sugar. The ...
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-n...
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled ...
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is importan...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Drugs Banned in India
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market....
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Covid-19 has affected many physically, mentally and emotionally. Finding ways to maintain well-being...
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greet...
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips t...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close