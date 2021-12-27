New Drugs in the Battle Against COVID-19

Advertisement

Kluge also emphasized that the next-generation vaccines will be more effective against new emerging strains."I cannot predict the future. But it should be noted that the current vaccines are the first generation of COVID-19 vaccines. Future vaccines will be tweaked and adapted to new or emerging variants, thereby making them more effective."This is not dissimilar to what already happens with influenza vaccines, which are adapted to the new strains of flu almost on a yearly basis," he said.According to Pfizer, lab tests show Paxlovid continues to work against the fast-spreading Omicron variant. CEO Albert Bourla estimated that the pills can avert 1,200 deaths and 6,000 hospitalizations for every 100,000 Covid patients who take the pills.The authorization for molnupiravir is limited to adults over 18 who have a high risk of severe illness and "for whom alternative FDA-authorised treatment options are not accessible or medically appropriate," the US Food and Drug Administration said in a statement. It's also not recommended for use in pregnant people.Both Pfizer and Merck's pills should be taken early, within 3-5 days of getting Covid, and require several pills, multiple times a day for five days.Source: IANS