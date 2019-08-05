medindia

New Drugs for Improving Metabolic Health Identified

by Ramya Rachamanti on  May 8, 2019 at 10:25 PM Research News
New drugs which blocks enzyme involved in protein digestion could improve metabolic health, according to a new study published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology--Gastrointestinal and Liver Physiology. The paper was chosen as an APSselect article for May.
Trypsin--an enzyme that bonds to proteins--is the primary enzyme responsible for digesting protein in the digestive tract. Drugs (called serine protease inhibitors) that prevent enzymes such as trypsin from working have been found to reduce weight gain, high blood sugar and high cholesterol in rats. However, the process in which serine protease inhibitors improve metabolic health is not well understood.

Researchers from Janssen R&D in Pennsylvania looked at the effects of varied dosages of camostat, a serine protease inhibitor used to treat pancreatitis in Japan, on overweight mice. They found that one week of drug treatment reduced the amount of food the animals ate and led to weight loss. In addition, blood sugar levels and liver function improved when compared to animals that were simply given the same reduced amount of food.

This suggested that in addition to caloric restriction, other factors contributed to the metabolic improvements. Bloodwork performed before and after the experiment showed that the mice had higher levels of the hormone fibroblast growth factor 21 (FGF21) during treatment. FGF21 is a hormone that suppresses appetite and manages metabolism, weight loss and glucose levels. In previous studies, FGF21 rapidly increased in mice that followed a protein-restricted diet.

The research team also found that drug treatment activated a signaling pathway called the integrated stress response (ISR), which in turn caused FGF21 levels to rise. ISR can be triggered by a number of physiological stresses, including amino acid or protein deprivation. In this study, however, the dietary protein fed to mice was not restricted, but camostat tricked their bodies into thinking it was, which activated the ISR.

This finding is important because it sheds light on a new mechanism that links ISR and FGF21 in response to trypsin inhibition, the researchers explained. "Trypsin inhibition could be a way to enhance [FGF21 production], resulting in beneficial effects," they wrote.



Source: Eurekalert

Metabolic Syndrome

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Syndrome X

"Syndrome X" or "Metabolic syndrome" is a group of conditions that puts a person at risk for diabetes and heart disease. With Syndrome X, the risk of developing heart disease jumps twenty fold.

