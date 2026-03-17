New Drug Romiplostim Reduces Chemotherapy Bleeding Risks

Romiplostim drug helps cancer patients stay on complete therapy by preventing low platelet counts and reducing bleeding risks.
A new medication called romiplostim can protect cancer patients from serious side effects of chemotherapy such as low platelet count (thrombocytopenia) and bleeding risk. The data was revealed by Phase 3 clinical trial which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Chemotherapy often damages the bone marrow, stopping it from making enough platelets (the cells that help blood clot).(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Romiplostim versus Placebo for Chemotherapy-Induced Thrombocytopenia
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The condition, known as chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia, increases the risk of dangerous bleeding and often forces doctors to delay life-saving cancer treatments. The findings show that romiplostim acts as a shield for the bone marrow.
By boosting platelet production, the drug helps patients stay on their full chemotherapy schedule safely, providing new hope for better cancer recovery outcomes.
Will Romiplostim Lead to Better Chances of Survival for Cancer Patients?“This work has been nearly a decade in the making, and it is so important because there are no available approved medications for chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia, which drastically increases a patient’s risk of major or life-threatening bleeding,” said lead author Hanny Al-Samkari, MD, a classical hematologist at Mass General Brigham Cancer Institute and the Peggy S. Blitz Endowed Chair in Hematology/Oncology.
“In an effort to prevent life-threatening bleeding in these patients, oncologists are forced to dose reduce and delay chemotherapy, often repeatedly. We know from other studies that this chemotherapy intensity reduction results in worsened outcomes of cancer treatment, including reduced overall survival and lower chance of cancer cure.”
“Therefore, we hope that romiplostim’s ability to allow administration of full-dose chemotherapy delivered on time will translate into longer survival for patients.”
Why 84% of Patients on Romiplostim Maintained Uninterrupted Cancer TreatmentAl-Samkari and his colleagues’ phase 3 RECITE trial included 165 patients with advanced colorectal cancer, gastroesophageal cancer, or pancreatic cancer. There were 109 in the romiplostim group and 56 in the placebo group.
Patients taking romiplostim had more than 10-fold lower odds of having to reduce their chemotherapy dose due to chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia.
No chemotherapy dose modifications were made in 84% of patients in the romiplostim group versus 36% in the placebo group.
Common Side Effects of Romiplostim: Nausea and HeadachesAdverse events of grade 3 or higher occurred in 37% of patients who received romiplostim and in 22% of those who received placebo, primarily reflecting the adverse events of the multiagent chemotherapy patients were receiving, and the fact that patients on romiplostim were able to receive higher doses of chemotherapy.
Adverse events related to romiplostim or placebo occurred in 12% of patients taking romiplostim and in 7% of those taking placebo, with the most frequent being nausea (2% in each group) and headache (2% in the romiplostim group).
None of these were serious or led to death or discontinuation of romiplostim, placebo, or chemotherapy. Clotting-related adverse events occurred in 2% of patients taking romiplostim and in no patients taking placebo.
Reference:
- Romiplostim versus Placebo for Chemotherapy-Induced Thrombocytopenia - (https://www.nejm.org/doi/10.1056/NEJMoa2511882)
Source-Eurekalert