New Drug Helps Treat Aggressive Soft Tissue Sarcoma

by Manjubashini on Mar 3 2026 2:11 PM

‘V9302’ drug starves synovial sarcoma cancer by blocking glutamine uptake, stopping tumor growth beyond standard chemotherapy.

New Drug Helps Treat Aggressive Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Latest research shows synovial sarcoma, a soft tissue cancer near joints, thrives on glutamine. Blocking its nutrient supply with the ‘V9302’ drug (acts as an inhibitor) stops tumor growth and offers a new way to treat cancer.
The groundbreaking oncology discovery was made by researchers from the Osaka Metropolitan University, Japan.(1 Trusted Source
Targeting Glutamine Transporters as a Novel Drug Therapy for Synovial Sarcoma

Go to source)

Synovial sarcoma is a high-grade soft tissue sarcoma that primarily affects adolescents and young adults (AYA). While localized tumors in the limbs may be treatable through surgery, metastatic synovial sarcoma, the specific cancer that spreads to other organs such as lungs—presents a significant challenge.

As recurrence often leads to chemotherapy resistance and reduced efficacy of radiation therapy, scientists emphasize an urgent need for novel targeted therapies and precision medicine to improve survival rates. The study was published in Cancers.

How Were Mouse Models Used to Test Synovial Sarcoma Treatments?

Fortunately, cancer research has changed focus and now theorizes new solutions in energy metabolism, asking “What nutrients do cancer cells rely on to survive?”

Cancer cells require more nutrients than normal cells and are known to be particularly dependent on the amino acid glutamine, but it hasn’t been fully understood whether this could be targeted for treatment.

To test this, Graduate School of Medicine student, Tran Duc Thanh, and Dr. Naoki Takada at Osaka Metropolitan University led a research team to examine the effects of the glutamine metabolism inhibitor, V9302, and glutamine deprivation on lab-grown synovial sarcoma (HS-SY-II) cells and tissue from synovial sarcoma patients.

The samples were analyzed using CCK8 (Cell Counting Kit-8) assay, Apoptosis assay, immunohistochemical, and Western Blotting analyses. Further, mouse models were induced via injection of HS-SY-II cells and separated into control and V9302 treatment groups.

The team found that ASCT2, a transporter for glutamine uptake, is expressed more in synovial sarcoma than in other types of sarcomas, suggesting that synovial sarcoma may actively take up glutamine.

Can V9302 Drug Suppress Tumor Growth in Synovial Sarcoma?

Furthermore, when a V9302 that specifically targets and inhibits ASCT2 was used, the synovial sarcoma cells became less able to proliferate and underwent apoptosis. In contrast, it had relatively little effect on normal cells, suggesting the potential for selective targeting of cancer cells.

In the in vivo experiment, mice administered with V9302 showed suppressed tumor growth. It also did not exhibit severe side effects, such as weight loss or liver and kidney damage.

“This study demonstrated that synovial sarcoma strongly depends on glutamine and that treatment blocking ASCT2 holds promise. This will lead to the development of new treatments that not only target cancer cells directly with anticancer drugs, but also weaken cancer by cutting off its nutrient supply,” stated Tran Duc Thanh.

“However, since this research primarily involves experiments on cells and mice, we still need to investigate whether the same effect occurs in other cases of synovial sarcoma, whether it is safe for human use, and what the optimal application method is,” Dr. Takada concluded.

Reference:
  1. Targeting Glutamine Transporters as a Novel Drug Therapy for Synovial Sarcoma - (https://www.mdpi.com/2072-6694/18/1/15)


Source-Eurekalert

