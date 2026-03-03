New Drug Helps Treat Aggressive Soft Tissue Sarcoma

‘V9302’ drug starves synovial sarcoma cancer by blocking glutamine uptake, stopping tumor growth beyond standard chemotherapy.

Targeting Glutamine Transporters as a Novel Drug Therapy for Synovial Sarcoma



Latest research shows. Blocking its nutrient supply with theThe groundbreaking oncology discovery was made by researchers from the Osaka Metropolitan University, Japan.(. While localized tumors in the limbs may be treatable through surgery, metastatic synovial sarcoma, theAs recurrence often leads to chemotherapy resistance and reduced efficacy of radiation therapy, scientists emphasize an urgent need for novel targeted therapies and precision medicine to improve survival rates. The study was published inFortunately, cancer research has changed focus and now theorizes new solutions in energy metabolism, asking “What nutrients do cancer cells rely on to survive?”, but it hasn’t been fully understood whether this could be targeted for treatment.To test this, Graduate School of Medicine student, Tran Duc Thanh, and Dr. Naoki Takada at Osaka Metropolitan University led a research team to examineon lab-grown synovial sarcoma (HS-SY-II) cells and tissue from synovial sarcoma patients.The samples were analyzed using. Further, mouse models were induced via injection of HS-SY-II cells and separated into control and V9302 treatment groups.The team found that ASCT2, a transporter for glutamine uptake, is expressed more in synovial sarcoma than in other types of sarcomas, suggesting that synovial sarcoma may actively take up glutamine.Furthermore, when a V9302 that specifically targets and inhibits ASCT2 was used, the synovial sarcoma cells became less able to proliferate and underwent apoptosis. In contrast, it had relatively little effect on normal cells, suggesting the potential for selective targeting of cancer cells.. It also did not exhibit severe side effects, such as weight loss or liver and kidney damage.“This study demonstrated that synovial sarcoma strongly depends on glutamine and that treatment blocking ASCT2 holds promise. This will lead,” stated Tran Duc Thanh.“However, since this research primarily involves experiments on cells and mice, we still need to investigate whether the same effect occurs in other cases of synovial sarcoma, whether it is safe for human use, and what the optimal application method is,” Dr. Takada concluded.Source-Eurekalert