About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Drug Halts Recurring Brain Tumor Growth, Says Study

by Angela Mohan on May 10, 2022 at 11:15 AM
Font : A-A+

New Drug Halts Recurring Brain Tumor Growth, Says Study

Researchers identified a drug that inhibits the growth of the most aggressive meningiomas and how to most accurately identify which meningiomas will respond to the drug.

The drug is a newer cancer treatment called Abemaciclib.

Experimental Therapy Removes an Incurable Brain Tumor
Experimental Therapy Removes an Incurable Brain Tumor
 Using ADI-PEG20 together with focal brain radiotherapy cures glioblastoma. This double treatment completely eliminated the tumor in the animal models.
Advertisement


When a non-metastatic brain tumor — a meningioma — recurs after surgery and radiation treatment, a patient is out of options. No drugs are approved for these aggressive tumors, which occur in up to 20% of cases and can lead to patient disability or even death.

The scientists demonstrated the effectiveness of the drug in select patients, mouse models, a 3-D living tissue brain tumor (organoids), and cell cultures.
Advertisement

Investigators discovered meningiomas can be divided into molecular subgroups with different clinical outcomes and recurrence rates. This new method of classifying tumors allows scientists to predict recurrence more accurately than the current method of classifying the tumor.

Currently, after surgery, doctors examine a specimen of a tumor under a microscope and grade it one, two, or three in its aggressiveness. But the grade is only about 70% accurate, meaning some tumors will behave in a way that doesn't fit with how it appears under the microscope.

"Our study identifies which patients we should treat with this drug because their tumor will likely respond to it," said study leader and corresponding author, Dr. Stephen Magill, an assistant professor of neurological surgery at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a Northwestern Medicine physician.

"We now have the potential to give them options and hope for a longer, symptom-free life."

Magill also is a member of the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.

The paper was published in Nature Genetics.

Meningiomas are the most common primary (non-metastatic) tumor in the central nervous system, with about 31,000 people diagnosed with a meningioma every year in the U.S. The symptoms are headaches, seizures, or neurological deficits.

The drug is a cell cycle inhibitor, meaning it blocks the cell division cycle and inhibits tumor growth.

"Eventually we hope to tailor medical therapy to the genetic changes within each individual person's meningioma," Magill said.

Investigators studied molecular changes in the tumor to understand what drives its growth and design therapies that target the Achilles' heel of the tumor.

"We can find a weakness in that tumor, put a stick in the spokes and stop it from growing," Magill said.

The new study was conducted by doing DNA methylation profiling and RNA sequencing on 565 meningiomas. This enabled investigators to see what genes are expressed by the tumor and the level of expression, revealing a signature of the DNA.

"By doing that we found three separate groups of meningiomas based on their biology," Magill said. "For each group, we found a different biological mechanism promoting the tumors' growth, with each group having a different clinical outcome."

These groups are different than the previous grading system and "are more accurate at predicting the clinical behavior of the tumor," Magill said.

Scientists discovered that aggressive tumors have multiple molecular changes in a common pathway of cell division that enables the cells to divide more and come back after surgery.

"We wondered if by inhibiting that pathway we could stop the tumors from growing," Magill said. "We tested that in multiple ways and found it was true in patients, mouse models, and cell cultures."

Mice with meningiomas treated with the medication lived longer and their tumors didn't grow as rapidly.

The drug was also used off label for compassionate use in several patients whose tumors decreased in size and whose symptoms improved, suggesting the drug should be considered for clinical trials, Magill said.

The next steps in the research are to validate these findings in additional populations and build on them to determine whether we can use molecular features to predict which meningioma patients should be treated with radiation in addition to surgery.

Scientists plan to translate these findings and methods to make this molecular profiling generalizable and available to all patients with meningioma.

Scientists validated their findings in an independent cohort by collaborating with investigators at the University of Hong Kong.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
View all
Recommended Reading
Brain TumorBrain Tumor
Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial
Drug ToxicityDrug Toxicity
Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease
Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and PrognosisTumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial Brain Tumor Signature Drug Toxicity Brain Tumors Brain Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis Brain Facts 

Most Popular on Medindia

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Find a Doctor A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug Interaction Checker Iron Intake Calculator Vent Forte (Theophylline) The Essence of Yoga Color Blindness Calculator Indian Medical Journals

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close