medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Drug for Rare Cancer Among Children - Larotrectinib to be Approved

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  April 2, 2018 at 3:23 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

After safety test and test of right dosage, a new cancer drug called 'larotrectinib (LOXO-195)' has been approved for the treatment of tropomyosin receptor kinases (TRK) a rare tumor in childhood cancer.
New Drug for Rare Cancer Among Children - Larotrectinib to be Approved
New Drug for Rare Cancer Among Children - Larotrectinib to be Approved

"This research highlights a paradigm shift in cancer care where we are identifying and treating tumors based on their genetic mutations, rather than just where they exist in the body, said Ramamoorthy Nagasubramanian, MD, an author of the study and division chief of pediatric hematology-oncology at Nemours Children's Hospital. "Additionally, this study represents a win for the field of pediatric research because the drug is being tested in children almost simultaneously with adults, when typically, pediatric research is years behind."

The multicenter, open-label, phase 1/2 study was conducted at eight sites in the U.S. and enrolled infants, children, and adolescents between the ages of 1 month and 21 years, with an average age of 4-5 years. The drug was administered orally among 24 patients with varying increasing dose concentrations adjusted for age and bodyweight. Of the patients enrolled, 17 had tumors with TRK fusions, while 7 of the patients did not have a documented TRK fusion.

Pediatric patients with TRK fusions had primary diagnoses of infantile fibrosarcoma, other soft tissue sarcoma, and papillary thyroid cancer. Previously, the only treatments for many such patients have been chemotherapy, radiation, and, in some cases, surgery, all of which can have serious adverse effects.

The study found that LOXO-195 was well tolerated in patients and showed encouraging anti-tumor activity in all patients with TRK fusion-positive tumors. More than 90 percent of the patients with solid TRK fusion-positive tumors achieved "sustained tumor regressions." However, none of the patients with TRK fusion-negative cancers had an objective response. The recommended phase 2 dose was defined as 100mg/m2 for pediatric patients, regardless of age. The most common adverse events were mild elevations in liver enzyme concentrations, reduction in the number of mature blood cells, and vomiting.

With a median follow-up of eight months, all patients with TRK fusions, except for one, remained on treatment or underwent potentially curative surgery.

"The TRK gene mutation can be common in pediatric cancers, especially those that are treatment resistant. When we saw this drug was showing promise of anti-tumor activity in adults with TRK fusion tumors, we were hopeful for a similar result for children. Both primary objectives of this study, safety and identifying dosing, were successfully met," said Nagasubramanian.

Clinical trials of LOXO-195 in adults, infants, children, and adolescents with acquired resistance to TRK inhibition are ongoing.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Related Links

Childhood Cancer

Childhood Cancer

Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.

Pre-Cancerous Lesions

Pre-Cancerous Lesions

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Pre Cancerous Lesions

Ampullary Cancer

Ampullary Cancer

Ampullary cancer is a rare cancer of the ampulla of Vater that connects the common bile duct and pancreatic duct to the small intestine. Symptoms of ampullary cancer include jaundice, weight loss.

Bone Cancer

Bone Cancer

Find the facts of bone cancer including types of bone cancer, symptoms, causes, treatment, diagnosis and more information.

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Cancer and Homeopathy Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial Height and Weight-Kids Signature Drug Toxicity Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Drugs Banned in India Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Foods for a Healthy Nervous System

Top 10 Foods for a Healthy Nervous System

The nervous system is a complex network that plays a role in many important functions of the body. ...

 Parkinsons Disease

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Prickly Heat

Test Your Knowledge on Prickly Heat

Prickly heat or heat rash affects babies and persons who sweat a lot, especially in hot humid ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...