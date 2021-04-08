by Dr Jayashree on  August 4, 2021 at 8:08 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Drug for COVID-19 Treatment
The drug masitinib may effectively treat COVID-19 based on trials by scientists from the University of Chicago.

Though the drug has undergone several clinical trials for human conditions, it has not received approval to treat humans. This drug inhibited the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in human cell cultures and a mouse model, leading to much lower viral loads.

"Inhibitors of the main protease of SARS-CoV-2, like masitinib, could be a new potential way to treat COVID patients, especially in early stages of the disease," said Savas Tay of the University of Chicago's Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, who led the research.


COVID-19 will continue to arise in the future so finding existing drugs with antiviral properties can be essential in treating these diseases.

First researchers started to screen a library of 1,900 clinically safe drugs against OC43, a coronavirus that causes the common cold and can be studied under regular biosafety conditions. Then they used cell cultures to determine the drugs' effect on infection and found nearly 20 drugs that inhibit SARS-CoV-2.

Among the drug candidates, masitinib completely inhibited the viral enzyme inside the cell, which was confirmed by X-ray crystallography. The results of the study were published in journal Science.

Currently, masitinib is only approved to treat mast cell tumors in dogs, it has undergone human clinical trials for several diseases, including melanoma, Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis and asthma.

It is safe in humans but does cause side effects, including gastrointestinal disorders and edema, and could potentially raise a patient's risk for heart disease.

In parallel, the researchers also began to test the drug in cell cultures against other viruses and found that it was also effective against picornaviruses,including hepatitis A, polio, and rhinoviruses that cause the common cold.

They also tested it in cell cultures against three SARS-CoV-2 variants, Alpha, Beta, and Gamma, and found that it worked equally well against them, since it binds to the protease and not to the surface of the virus.

Now, the team is working with the pharmaceutical company that developed masitinib (AB Science) to adjust the drug to make it more effective antiviral. Meanwhile, masitinib itself can be taken to human clinical trials in the future to test it as a COVID-19 treatment.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
Cytokines - Part of Body's Defence System
Cytokines are chemical signaling molecules produced by immune cells of our body and help cells in the human body to communicate with each other. They are involved in inducing immune response and growth regulation.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Effects in People With Learning Disabilities
As COVID-19 increases the risk of hospital admission and death in people with learning disabilities, they should be given priority in COVID-19 testing and vaccination
READ MORE
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial
Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
READ MORE
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and informed regarding the risks and benefits of the vaccines.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

More News on:

Drug ToxicityClinical Trials - Different Phases of the trialSignature Drug ToxicityDrugs Banned in IndiaCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeCOVID in ChildrenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women