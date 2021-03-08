by Dr Jayashree on  August 3, 2021 at 9:52 AM Clinical Trials News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Drug for Cocaine Use Disorder Treatment
A clinical trial combining a medication approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes with cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) can prevent relapse in cocaine use disorder patients.

Researchers at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) conducted a double-blind, randomized clinical trial enrolling pioglitazone, which is used to treat type 2 diabetes.

"This tragic rise in drug use has been attributed in part to uncertain and stressful times surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic," said Joy M. Schmitz, PhD, co-principal investigator of the trial with Scott D. Lane, PhD, of the Center for Neurobehavioral Research on Addiction in the Louis A. Faillace, MD, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.


Pioglitazone has anti-neuroinflammatory effects, which makes it a possible treatment for neurological conditions such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, brain trauma, and stroke.

Many studies related to cocaine addiction have shown that chronic cocaine use has widespread neurotoxic effects similar to these brain diseases and injuries in areas of the brain associated with cognitive function.

The researchers teamed up with The Right Step Center in Houston to offer eligible participants a two-step treatment, which begins with a brief inpatient detoxification that help participants achieve initial abstinence from cocaine.

After the initial detoxification, participants will receive 12 weeks of outpatient treatment consisting of individual CBT combined with either pioglitazone or placebo. The study enrolled 60 participants.

"Our thinking is that pioglitazone will facilitate the recovery process in these individuals by improving neural and cognitive functioning so that patients might benefit more from the behavioral therapy," said Schmitz, who holds the Louis A. Faillace, MD, Professorship.

As previous research showed that pioglitazone produced significant improvement in integrity of white matter area of brain that reduced craving for cocaine, researchers expect that the combination of CBT with pioglitazone can lead to longer term cocaine abstinence.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Substance Abuse Disorder
Substance abuse disorder is a dependency on substances that are hazardous when consumed in large quantities.
READ MORE
Drug Abuse in Pregnancy
Drug abuse during pregnancy has an adverse effect on the mother as well as the fetus. It is advisable to stop usage of illicit drugs well before pregnancy.
READ MORE
Quiz on Addiction
Addiction is a condition that involves a compulsive engagement in a particular stimulus that gives pleasure, despite being aware of its possible adverse effects. The stimulus that the person is addictive generally activates the brain's reward ...
READ MORE
Resistance to Cocaine Addiction can be Transmitted from Fathers to Sons
Cocaine addiction is a psychological dependence on cocaine. Scientists have shown through studies the presence of resistance of cocaine addiction in sons of addicted fathers.
READ MORE
Cannabis
Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa
READ MORE
Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial
Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.
READ MORE
Drug Abuse
The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.
READ MORE
Drug Detox
Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.
READ MORE
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.
READ MORE
Drugs Banned in India
Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.
READ MORE
Loss of Taste
Symptom of loss of taste usually occurs in combination with loss of smell and can be complete loss or partial loss of taste. It can also be temporary or permanent, though the latter is very rare.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

Drug ToxicityClinical Trials - Different Phases of the trialCannabisDrug Abuse Screening TestDrug AbuseSignature Drug ToxicityDrug DetoxDrugs Banned in IndiaLoss of Taste