medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Tropical Disease News

New Drug Compound Has Potential to Treat Malaria Effectively

by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 5, 2020 at 11:08 AM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New class of antimalarial compounds can effectively kill different species of malaria parasites, including the deadly Plasmodium falciparum, and at multiple stages of the parasite lifecycle.
New Drug Compound Has Potential to Treat Malaria Effectively
New Drug Compound Has Potential to Treat Malaria Effectively

The researchers hope that drugs based on these early compounds will soon enter phase 1 clinical trials.

Show Full Article


The research, a collaboration between the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute and global pharmaceutical company MSD, was published in Cell Host & Microbe.

Exciting new development

Professor Alan Cowman, an international malaria expert and deputy director at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute, led the Australian research team, alongside MSD scientist and US team lead Dr David Olsen.

"This is an exciting new class of antimalarial compounds that could fill a critical and widening gap in our efforts to control and eliminate malaria," Professor Cowman said.

"In preclinical testing, the lead compound WM382 inhibited growth of the malaria parasite in the host and prevented transmission back to the mosquito. These results indicate that this class of compounds is very promising as a potent new treatment for malaria. We hope that drugs based on these compounds will soon progress to human phase I clinical trials."

WM382 not only killed malaria parasites in the blood, it also killed parasites in the liver and prevented parasites in the blood being transmitted to mosquitoes, he said.

"This novel class of compounds has the potential to not only cure people with malaria, but also prevent transfer of the parasite to the mosquito and, consequently, halt further transmission of the disease. This is an exciting prospect, as current antimalarial drugs kill the malaria parasite in the blood but do not fully prevent transmission," Professor Cowman said.

An emerging crisis

A major problem with current antimalarial drugs is that malaria parasites evolve and develop resistance to the drugs over time.

"Much like antibiotic resistance, malaria resistance is an emerging crisis," Professor Cowman said.

"Effective antimalarial drugs are not just critical for the infected individual, they are also critical for breaking the cycle of infection and an important way for us to reach our goal of eliminating malaria from highly endemic regions."

Once parasite resistance emerges, it can quickly spread through a region, or even globally. "In some areas, parasites are resistant to all three frontline malaria treatments. So novel drugs are urgently needed," he said.

In recent years, the focus of international efforts to develop new malaria drugs have centred on two criteria; they must target a novel process or pathway to avoid pre-existing resistance to current drugs; and they must be active at multiple stages of the parasite lifecycle.

Professor Cowman said WM382 successfully met both of these criteria.

"An exciting feature of WM382 is that it kills the malaria parasite in a very different way to current antimalarial drugs. In preclinical testing, malaria parasites that were resistant to the lethal effects of current antimalarial drugs were fully susceptible to WM382.

It was also very difficult to induce resistance to this compound in malaria parasites in the lab. This is uncommon in drug discovery, and is a positive sign, as it suggests it will be harder for malaria parasites to acquire resistance in the field," Professor Cowman said.

Combatting malaria

More than 600,000 people - predominantly pregnant women and children under the age of five - die from malaria every year. According to the World Health Organization, one child in Africa continues to die from malaria every two minutes.

The malaria parasite has a complex lifecycle. Humans are infected by the bite of an infected mosquito. The parasites migrate to the liver to grow and divide undetected. It is then released into the blood, where it can be transmitted back to a mosquito and passed on to their next victim.

Professor Cowman said WM382 targeted two crucial enzymes in the malaria parasite, blocking their function and killing the parasite.

"This compound has a two-pronged approach to disable the parasite, which helps explain its potency and effectiveness," Professor Cowman said.

"It targets plasmepsin IX (PMIX) and plasmepsin X (PMX), two 'master regulators' that are critical for parasite survival. PMIX and PMX are involved in multiple stages of the parasite lifecycle and, because the compound hits both these targets, it is harder for parasites to develop resistance."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Recommended Reading

Malaria

Malaria is caused by a parasite that enters blood through the bite of an infected mosquito. It is characterized by fever, vomiting, shivering, sweating and other symptoms.

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Fever

Fever or Pyrexia is an elevation in normal body temperature. Causes of fever include infections, injury, cancers, inflammation, hormonal, metabolic and genetic diseases.

Malaria - Protection Strategies

Malaria is a dangerous disease with lethal consequences that requires protective measures for prevention and control of malaria in endemic regions of the world.

Mosquito Diseases

Mosquito-borne diseases, like malaria, filaria, dengue, etc are common in places conducive of mosquito breeding. Swamps, ponds and stagnated drainage provide optimal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Drug ToxicityMalaria-waterMalariaMosquito DiseasesClinical Trials - Different Phases of the trialSignature Drug ToxicityDrugs Banned in IndiaFeverMalaria - Protection StrategiesNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Drinking Orange Juice Daily can Fight Obesity, Heart Disease, Diabetes

Endometriosis Awareness Week: Let's Stop the Silent Suffering!

Thyroiditis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive