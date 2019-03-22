medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

New Drug Combination to Treat Common Brain Tumor in Children

by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 22, 2019 at 4:13 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Drug combination of everolimus and carboplatin could treat resistant and recurrent low-grade gliomas in children by slowing down the tumor growth and by increasing DNA damage and cell death in laboratory and mouse models, found out by the team of researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, which got published in Neuro-Oncology.
New Drug Combination to Treat Common Brain Tumor in Children
New Drug Combination to Treat Common Brain Tumor in Children

Pediatric low-grade glioma is the most common brain tumor in children and can often be treated with surgery alone. However, some patients have tumors in locations that make surgery too risky, such as near optic nerves or in the mid-brain area, or have their tumors grow back after surgery.

Eric Raabe, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor of oncology and pediatric brain tumor expert at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, says tumors recur in about 50 percent of patients treated for low-grade glioma and require additional treatment with chemotherapy. Recurring tumors are often resistant to chemotherapy. The researchers wondered whether combining carboplatin and everolimus would be more effective.

When treated with carboplatin alone, four different human cell lines of low grade glioma cancer cells did not respond to the drug or kept growing. Similarly, some cell lines were resistant to everolimus alone.

When they treated the same cell lines with a combination of carboplatin and everolimus, the cells died or grew slower, and the researchers saw similar results in mouse models with no added toxicity.

"We saw dramatic growth inhibition after only a low concentration of everolimus was combined with the carboplatin," says Raabe. "We found that everolimus disrupted a key mechanism the cancer cells use to detoxify carboplatin. The ability of everolimus to increase the power of carboplatin suggests this combination could be used effectively in patients."

In a previous clinical study in 2014, Raabe and other researchers were able to confirm the safety of the mTOR-blocking drug everolimus in patients with pediatric low-grade glioma and found some patients responded to the medicine. However, they never tested tumor tissue from those patients to understand the molecular role of mTOR.

"The current nationwide clinical study of everolimus in pediatric low-grade glioma requires that some tumor tissue from each patient be evaluated for expression of mTOR markers that might predict response to everolimus," Raabe says. "In this way, we hope to figure out who is most likely to respond to the drug, so that we can move closer to our goal of giving the right medicine to the right patient at the right time. In the future, we may be able to give everolimus along with carboplatin to patients with high-level mTOR expression. Based on our research, we predict that these tumors will likely be resistant to carboplatin unless we simultaneously block mTOR."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Recommended Reading

Brain Tumor in Children

An abnormal growth of cells in the brain is called brain tumor. Most tumors arise within the brain (primary). They can be benign or cancerous.

Brain Tumor

Up to date information about brain tumor, the most common solid tumor in children and the third leading cause of death in young adults. It impairs an individuals physical and cognitive abilities.

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive results.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Parkinsons Disease Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial Brain Tumor Height and Weight-Kids Signature Drug Toxicity Brain Tumors Brain Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis 

What's New on Medindia

Psychological Defence Mechanisms

Occupational Asthma

Ayurveda Decoded-Which Type Are You?
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive