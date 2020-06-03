medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

New Drug Combination Helps Treat Cancer Better

by Ramya Rachamanti on  March 6, 2020 at 12:27 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Combining an intravenous dosage of a famous drug used for vomiting, Prochlorperazine (called Stemetil in Australia), with existing cancer drugs can improve treatment outcomes, according to the study published in Cell.
New Drug Combination Helps Treat Cancer Better
New Drug Combination Helps Treat Cancer Better

University of Queensland (UQ) scientist Associate Professor Fiona Simpson, who led the exhaustive research project, said it could lead to new treatments for some cancers.

Show Full Article


Dr Simpson has spent the past decade working on the research project, a tribute to her mother who she lost to cancer in 1999.

"The anti-nausea drug works by changing the surface of the tumour cells so that existing cancer drugs which target tumours are better able to interact with the immune system," Dr Simpson said.

"The result is that cancer cells become sitting targets that can no longer escape the immune system.

"We observed a process we haven't seen before and which increased the 'natural killer' immune cells' ability to attach to, and kill the cancer. It is almost as if the killer cells become zipped to the tumour cells."

The treatment can be combined with and improve the effectiveness of existing cancer drugs like cetuximab, trastuzumab and avelumab and was studied on tumours from head and neck, breast and metastatic colorectal cancers in mice, as well as five patients with head and neck cancer.

"These heroic patients volunteered for a 'no benefit trial', consenting to have a tumour biopsy followed by a 20-minute intravenous transfusion of Stemetil, and then another biopsy," Dr Simpson said.

"We were able to show that the Stemetil altered the tumour cell surface in these patients."

Following the initial findings, the researchers combined Stemetil with an anti-cancer antibody drug resulting in the disappearance of all the tumours from ten mice with head and neck cancer.

Dr Simpson was curious to see what would happen if they re-introduced the same cancer back into the mice four weeks later.

"Amazingly, their cancer was rapidly eliminated - as if the new combination, in addition to being more effective, was also able to teach the immune system how to better recognise cancer cells," Dr Simpson said.

"The mice developed a long-term immunity to the cancer they initially had."

The Fiona Simpson Cancer Research group has been working with expert immunologists including UQ's Dr James Wells to translate the research findings to patient treatments.

"Our long-term vision is to use this approach to not only clear a patient's cancer in the immediate term, but to prevent their cancer coming back in the future by establishing protective 'immune memory'," Dr Wells said.

Dr Simpson's team is now completing a safety trial of the combination of Stemetil and cetuximab in head and neck cancer, triple-negative breast cancer and adenoid cystic carcinoma patients at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

The collaboration involved researchers and doctors from UQ's Diamantina Institute and Institute for Molecular Bioscience, The Princess Alexandra Hospital, Children's Medical Research Institute, The University of Newcastle and The University of Sydney.

The University of Queensland's technology transfer company UniQuest will seek to identify commercialisation opportunities.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

New Study Highlights Promising Signs for Cancer Treatment

Over the past four decades, all-cause and cancer-specific death have declined among five-year adolescents and young adult cancer survivors overall, but several cancer types have not shared in these improvements, reports a new study.

Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial

Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they lead to higher standards of patient care.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Drug ToxicityCancer and HomeopathyClinical Trials - Different Phases of the trialSignature Drug ToxicityCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtDrugs Banned in IndiaCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What's New on Medindia

One Egg a Day can Keep Heart Disease at Bay

Boxing can Punch Out Parkinson's Disease

Being Obese, Overweight May Up Advanced Prostate Cancer Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive