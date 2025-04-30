About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
New Drug Combination Combats Breast Cancer Risk Without Side Effects

by Naina Bhargava on Apr 30 2025 11:31 AM

Bazedoxifene and conjugated estrogens may offer a safer, more effective alternative to tamoxifen for overweight women at high risk of breast cancer.

Roughly one in four women in the United States aged 45 to 60 are at elevated risk for breast cancer and may benefit from preventative medications like tamoxifen (1 Trusted Source
Metabolic and transcriptional effects of bazedoxifene/conjugated estrogens in a model of obesity-associated breast cancer risk

Go to source).
Unfortunately, tamoxifen can cause side effects, including an increased risk for type 2 diabetes in women with excess body weight.

In a study published in JCI Insight, researchers investigated the combined effects of bazedoxifene and conjugated estrogens (BZA/CE) in rat models as an alternative to tamoxifen.


Modified Drug Combo Reduces Breast Cancer Recurrence Risk
Modified Drug Combo Reduces Breast Cancer Recurrence Risk
New study suggests using albumin-based drug nab-paclitaxel prior to surgery to improve chances for a complete pathologic response during surgery in patients with triple negative breast cancer.
Positive Impact of Drug Combination

The BZA/CE combination reduced obesity-related changes in rats, including the number and size of fat cells in breast tissues, and increased the abundance of beneficial gut microbes.

By age 40 and above, many women begin to transition into menopause, which is associated with weight gain and insulin resistance, increasing their risk for breast cancer.


Recent Advances and the Present Status of Breast cancer Management
Recent Advances and the Present Status of Breast cancer Management
The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.

Concerns About Tamoxifen Side Effects

“Women who are at high risk for breast cancer are usually prescribed tamoxifen,” said Erin Giles, associate professor of kinesiology and a member of Rogel Cancer Center and Caswell Diabetes Institute.

“Although it can reduce their cancer risk, tamoxifen also increases hot flashes and, in women who are overweight, it may increase their risk for type 2 diabetes, which discourages many women from taking it.”

Tamoxifen works by blocking estrogen from binding to its receptors on the surface of cells, which inhibits breast tumor growth. However, blocking estrogen also causes hot flashes.

As an alternative, researchers turned to BZA/CE, which has been shown to influence estrogen behavior.


New Drug Combination May Hold Potential in Breast Cancer
New Drug Combination May Hold Potential in Breast Cancer
Hollings Cancer Center researchers explore how to help the 60 percent of patients with TNBC who do not respond well to more traditional treatments.

Potential of New Combination for Breast Cancer Prevention

“These drugs are already approved by the FDA for reducing hot flashes and preventing fracture risk. It is currently being evaluated in a phase 2 trial for breast cancer,” Giles said.

“We wanted to see whether BZA/CE could work as an alternative to tamoxifen for those who are overweight.”

The team studied the impact of BZA/CE on body weight and fat distribution in lean and obese rats over an eight-week period.

Combination Therapy Effective Against Ovarian, Breast Cancer
Combination Therapy Effective Against Ovarian, Breast Cancer
The combination of PARP inhibitors and Top1 inhibitors is effectively used for patients with advanced breast carcinoma, ovarian carcinoma, metastatic lung cancer.

Improvements in Fat, Metabolic Health and Gut Microbiome Changes

The treatment reduced both body weight and fat in all treated rats, with more pronounced effects in obese rats.

These animals weighed 19% less than the controls and had reduced body fat, including reduced fat accumulation in their breast tissue.

“The levels of triglycerides and cholesterol were also lower, and the treated rats had lower insulin resistance,” Giles said.

The researchers also measured the changes in gut microbe compositions and found that BZA/CE-treated rats had increased levels of Faecalbaculum rodentium, which may have helped improve the metabolism in these animals.

In addition, they identified several genes that were different in both lean and obese rats that had been given BZA/CE.

“Our next steps will be to see if similar genes are altered in women who are taking the drug combination,” Giles said.

“Although we didn’t test each drug alone, our results demonstrate that BZA/CE could be superior to tamoxifen for those with obesity who are also undergoing a transition into menopause.”

Reference:
  1. Metabolic and transcriptional effects of bazedoxifene/conjugated estrogens in a model of obesity-associated breast cancer risk - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40048260/)

Source-Eurekalert


