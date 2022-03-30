About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Drug Candidate Improved Insulin Secretion in Diabetics

by Angela Mohan on March 30, 2022 at 9:55 AM
Font : A-A+

New Drug Candidate Improved Insulin Secretion in Diabetics

Insulin secretion can be increased by reducing the levels of microRNA in diabetic patients. An important goal of the new research is to develop new treatments for people with diabetes.

In type 2 diabetes, the ability of the pancreas to produce and release insulin is impaired. Previous studies have demonstrated that microRNAs are involved in this deterioration process.

Advertisement


MicroRNAs are non-coding RNAs that regulate the number of genes and proteins in a cell. Reducing the amount of microRNA could be a possible treatment for patients with type 2 diabetes.

Research has shown that a certain microRNA, called miR-200c, seems to affect insulin secretion in diabetic mice. Until now, there has been a lack of knowledge about the role of miR-200c when it comes to insulin secretion in humans.
Advertisement

"Our study demonstrates that the levels of miR-200c differ between people with and without the disease. Few studies within this area have been conducted with a similar amount of human material as in this study," says Lena Eliasson, a diabetes researcher at Lund University Diabetes Centre (LUDC) and corresponding author for the study, published in the scientific journal Diabetes.

Their measurements of miR-200c in islets of Langerhans from 34 deceased donors with and without type 2 diabetes demonstrated increased levels of miR-200c in people with the disease.

The researchers also carried out experiments in islets of Langerhans from deceased donors with type 2 diabetes in order to determine whether it is possible to increase insulin secretion by reducing the levels of miR-200c in the cells. The experiments resulted in increased insulin secretion in the islets of Langerhans of the three donors.

"The increase was approximately threefold in all the donors. We would have liked to carry out this experiment in more donors, but it is difficult to come across newly donated material. We are of course very grateful to the donors who have contributed to the study in different ways.

It is important to understand what happens to the insulin secretion and how it is regulated in human beings to develop new treatments," says Jones Ofori, one of the main authors of the study and a researcher in diabetes and epigenetics at LUDC.

The researchers behind the study are planning to confirm their results in diabetic rats to better understand what happens with insulin secretion when they reduce the levels of miR-200c. An important research objective is to develop new treatments for type 2 diabetes.

Previous research at Lund University Diabetes Centre has shown that diabetes can be divided into different subgroups based on disease progression and that there are some groups of patients who are experiencing more problems with insulin secretion than others.

"Current treatment options for type 2 diabetes are not optimal for all. Several studies have shown that there is a need for more individualized treatments of type 2 diabetes. It may be interesting for us to target treatment towards groups who are having severe impairment in insulin secretion. In the long-term perspective, we hope that our research will lead to treatments that may contribute to better control of blood sugar levels," says Lena Eliasson.

The research group is currently carrying out a mapping of microRNAs that may be involved in the secretion of insulin in type 2 diabetes. This knowledge is of importance in the development of precise treatments.

"In our mapping of microRNAs, we can see that miR-200c is a strong candidate for targeted treatments, which also appears in other studies. A challenge that is lying ahead of us is to develop an insulin treatment that will only affect the islets of Langerhans and no other tissues," says Lena Eliasson, professor in experimental diabetes research at Lund University.

The study has been carried out on islets of Langerhans in the pancreas, donated to the Human tissue lab (HTL), an important biobank for diabetes research which has been established as a part of the strategic research area Excellence of diabetes research in Sweden (EXODIAB). HTL collects insulin-producing cells, as well as liver, muscle, and fat tissues in humans.

The biobank stores blood samples, urine and stool samples, and information about individuals and their disease history. HTL has been established in collaboration between Lund University and Uppsala University, the two universities that are a part of the research collaboration EXODIAB.

MicroRNA are small, non-coding RNA molecules that regulate the production of proteins. A single microRNA can regulate many proteins in a cell or signaling pathway. MicroRNA are involved in the development of type 2 diabetes and the ability of the pancreas to secrete insulin.

The islets of Langerhans contain mainly beta cells that produce insulin and alpha cells that produce glucagon. These hormones regulate blood sugar and metabolism. The islets of Langerhans are difficult to study because of their inaccessible placement.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Does Fathers' Diabetes Increase the Risk of Birth Defects on Babies?
Does Fathers' Diabetes Increase the Risk of Birth Defects on Babies?
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
Can Genes Predict Type 1 Diabetes?—Here's What Experts Say
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Diabetes - Essentials Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Diabetes and Exercise Signature Drug Toxicity Gestational diabetes Glycemic Index Type 2 Diabetes Diabetes - Foot Care 

Recommended Reading
Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 Diabetes
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much ...
Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial
Clinical Trials - Different Phases of the trial
Clinical trials serve as a vital component for improving the treatment of medical conditions as they...
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels a...
Diabetes - Foot Care
Diabetes - Foot Care
Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention....
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Di...
Diabetes and Exercise
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the...
Drug Toxicity
Drug Toxicity
Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a d...
Gestational diabetes
Gestational diabetes
The condition is not caused by a lack of insulin, but by the action of hormones produced during preg...
Glycemic Index
Glycemic Index
GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they a...

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Iron Intake Calculator Indian Medical Journals How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Blood Donation - Recipients Accident and Trauma Care

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)