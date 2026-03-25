New DNA Tech Reveals Molecular Roots of Genetic Diseases

New high-throughput assays track single-molecule DNA-protein interactions in real-time to study genetic disease dynamics.

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Single-molecule DNA flow-stretch assays for high-throughput DNA-protein interaction studies



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New Method Enables Study of Individual DNA-Interacting Proteins



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What are DNA-Protein Interactions and Why Must We Observe Them?

How Does Single-Molecule Imaging Reveal the Secrets of DNA Repair?

Flow-Stretch Assay - A Faster Way to Study DNA and Proteins

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Single-molecule DNA-flow stretching assay as a versatile hybrid tool for investigating DNA-protein interactions



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New Method Enables Study of Individual DNA-Interacting Proteins



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Is the Future of Personalized Medicine in the Era of Single-Molecule Imaging?

High-throughput flow-stretch assays allow pharmaceutical labs to test how different chemical compounds alter protein dwell time or translocation speed on DNA , opening new avenues for drug discovery.

, opening new avenues for drug discovery. These assays help map the exact locations where transcription factors bind, providing a clearer picture of gene expression.

Single-molecule DNA flow-stretch assays for high-throughput DNA–protein interaction studies - (https://febs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/2211-5463.70211) New Method Enables Study of Individual DNA-Interacting Proteins - (https://www.gmc.vu.lt/en/about/news/5670-a-new-method-enables-the-study-of-individual-dna-interacting-proteins) Single-molecule DNA-flow stretching assay as a versatile hybrid tool for investigating DNA-protein interactions - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39701027/)

Latest research highlights advances in single-molecule biophysics. It focuses on. One key method involves combining TIRF (Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence) Microscopy with DNA stretching.(Beyond standard microscopy, TIRF is a specialized optical technique used by biophysicists to observe single molecules like the DNA and proteins.By combining the biological findings from Vilnius University with the technical protocol developed by Ganguli et al. (2026), we can understand the.(DNA functions as the primary genetic blueprint, while proteins serve as the functional molecules responsible for its regulation and maintenance.These interactions are essential for all biological processes, ranging from cellular development to tissue repair.Observing these interactions at the single-molecule level is critical because. Over time, these unresolved errors in the DNA sequence can result in various hereditary disorders.Scientists at Vilnius University have created a new way to watch individual proteins interact with DNA in real-time using advanced microscopes. Usually, lab tests only show the average behavior of millions of molecules, which hides important details.. Since these tiny interactions are the foundation of all life, seeing them clearly helps us understand how the body stays healthy or how diseases begin. It is a major step forward for medical research.In traditional molecular biology, researchers often rely on ‘.’ This method measures the collective signals from millions of molecules simultaneously and calculates a mean value.However, ensemble averaging masks the stochastic (random) behaviors and intermediate steps of individual molecules.Research from Vilnius University describes how proteins locate specific target sites on a DNA strand. UsingThis searching efficiency is vital for. When a repair protein fails to locate a lesion (damage) on the DNA strand, it can lead to permanent mutations. These mutations may be the primary cause ofWhile understanding protein behavior is important, the study by Ganguli et al. mainly focuses on improving the experimental method itself. Single-molecule research has traditionally been low-throughput, meaning it is slow and produces limited data. To overcome this, the researchers optimized the Flow-Stretch Assay to enable faster, high-volume data collection.(In this method, one end of a lambda DNA molecule is attached to a glass surface, and a controlled liquid flow is passed through a microfluidic chamber. The moving liquid stretches the DNA nearly to its full length, keeping it straight along the surface for observation.(The integration of high-speed imaging with standardized protocols has direct applications for the broader medical community:By moving from average measurements to the observation of hundreds of single molecules simultaneously, scientists are gaining a more precise understanding of the molecular origins of disease.This technical shift is essential for the development of targeted therapies and personalized medicine.Source-Medindia