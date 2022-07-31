About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New DNA Repair Kit Helps Fix Hereditary Disease

by Colleen Fleiss on July 31, 2022 at 9:44 PM
Font : A-A+

New DNA Repair Kit Helps Fix Hereditary Disease

A potentially game-changing DNA repair kit helps fix genetic mutations which cause a debilitating hereditary kidney disease. The advance developed by University of Bristol scientists is published in Nucleic Acids Research.

In this new study, the international team describes how they created a DNA repair vehicle to genetically fix faulty podocin, a common genetic cause of inheritable Steroid Resistant Nephrotic Syndrome (SRNS).

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome

Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome


Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome is observed in infants and older children. To date, defects in 6 genes are known to cause the syndrome. Irritability, erratic sleep, and fever are some symptoms.
Advertisement


Podocin is a protein normally located on the surface of specialized kidney cells and essential for kidney function. Faulty podocin, however, remains stuck inside the cell and never makes it to the surface, terminally damaging the podocytes. Since the disease cannot be cured with medications, gene therapy which repairs the genetic mutations causing the faulty podocin offers hope for patients.

Typically, human viruses have been utilized in gene therapy applications to carry out genetic repairs. These are used as a 'Trojan Horse' to enter cells carrying the errors. Currently dominating systems include lentivirus (LV), adenovirus (AV) and adeno-associated virus (AAV), which are all relatively harmless viruses that readily infect humans.
Test Your Knowledge on Genetics

Test Your Knowledge on Genetics


Genetics is the branch of science that deals with the study of genes, heredity and variation among all living things. Major strides have been made in the field of genetics and it finds numerous applications in modern medicine.
Advertisement

However, these viruses all share the same limitation in that they are restricted in space within their viral shells. This in turn constrains the amount of cargo they can deliver, namely the DNA kit required for efficient genetic repair, which significantly limits the scope of their application in gene therapy.

DNA Repair Kit

By applying synthetic biology techniques, the team led by Dr. Francesco Aulicino and Professor Imre Berger from Bristol's School of Biochemistry, re-engineered baculovirus, a for humans harmless insect virus which is no longer constrained by limited cargo capacity.

"What sets apart baculovirus from LV, AV, and AAV is the lack of a rigid shell encapsulating the cargo space." said Dr. Francesco Aulicino, who led the study. The shell of baculovirus resembles a hollow stick - it simply becomes longer when the cargo increases. This means a lot more sophisticated tool-kit to repair a genetic defect can be delivered by the baculovirus, making it much more versatile than commonly-used systems.

First, baculovirus had to be equipped to penetrate human cells which it normally would not do. "We decorated the baculovirus with proteins that enabled it to enter human cells very efficiently." explained Dr. Aulicino. This modified baculovirus is considered safe, as it could only multiply in the insect, but not in human cells. The scientists then used their engineered baculovirus to deliver much larger DNA pieces than was previously possible, and build these into the genomes of a whole range of human cells.

The DNA in the human genome comprises 3 billion base pairs making up ~25.000 genes, which encode for the proteins that are essential for cellular functions. If faulty base pairs occur in our genes, faulty proteins are made which can make us ill, resulting in hereditary disease. Gene therapy promises repair of hereditary disease at its very root, by rectifying such errors in our genomes. Gene editing approaches, in particular CRISPR/Cas-based methods, have greatly advanced the field by enabling genetic repair with base-pair precision.

The team used patient-derived podocytes carrying the disease-causing error in the genome to demonstrate the aptitude of their technology. By creating a DNA repair kit, comprising protein-based scissors and the nucleic acid molecules that guide them - and the DNA sequences to replace the faulty gene, the team delivered with a single engineered baculovirus a healthy copy of the podocin gene concomitant with the CRISPR/Cas machinery to insert it with base-pair precision into the genome. This was able to reverse the disease-causing phenotype and restore podocin to the cell surface.

Professor Imre Berger explains: "We had previously used baculovirus to infect cultured insect cells to produce recombinant proteins for studying their structure and function." This method, called MultiBac, developed by the Berger laboratory, has been highly successful to make very large multiprotein complexes with many subunits, in laboratories world-wide. "MultiBac already exploited the flexibility of the baculovirus shell to deliver large pieces of DNA into the cultured insect cells, instructing them to assemble the proteins we were interested in." When the scientists realized that the same property could potentially transform gene therapy in human cells, they went to work to create their new system described in their publication.

Dr. Aulicino added: "There are many avenues to utilize our system. In addition to podocin repair, we could show that we can simultaneously correct many errors in very different places in the genome efficiently, by using our single baculovirus delivery system and the most recent editing techniques available." "SRNS is one of the more common genetic diseases affecting the kidney" said Professor Moin Saleem, a leading expert in the gene therapy of hereditary kidney disease at Bristol Renal. "SRNS is characterized by kidney failure at an early age, leading to severe loss in quality of life for those affected."

Professor Gavin Welsh, Professor of Renal Cell Biology at Bristol Renal, concluded: "These results are very encouraging. This new approach pioneered by the Berger team holds promise not only for SRNS, but also for a range of other genetic diseases of the kidney, where efficient genetic repair is not feasible with current technology. It is a long road ahead to implement a new vector system for clinical applications, but we believe the advantages offered make this a very worthwhile undertaking."

This research received funding from the European Research Council (ERC), Kidney Research UK (KRUK), and the EPSRC/BBSRC Bristol Research Centre for Synthetic Biology BrisSynBio.

Source: Newswise
Quiz on Genetic Disorders

Quiz on Genetic Disorders


genetic mutations and these mutations may be small, affecting just one gene or affecting entire chromosomes. Such mutations may develop spontaneously or they may be inherited from either parent. The consequences of such genetic disorders can vary greatly and very often the extent to which a genetic condition affects the person will be influenced by environmental factors as well. Test your knowledg
Advertisement

Repurposed Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Drug Against Rare Genetic Disorder

Repurposed Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Drug Against Rare Genetic Disorder


Repurposed ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) drug may help slow down a rare genetic disorder in children and adolescents.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
View all
Recommended Reading
Barth SyndromeBarth Syndrome
DNA Finger PrintingDNA Finger Printing
EpigeneticsEpigenetics
Genetic Testing of DiseasesGenetic Testing of Diseases
Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell InjuryOxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
DNA Finger Printing Genetic Testing of Diseases Epigenetics Barth Syndrome Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury 

Most Popular on Medindia

Vent Forte (Theophylline) Blood Pressure Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Hearing Loss Calculator Sanatogen Blood - Sugar Chart The Essence of Yoga A-Z Drug Brands in India Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close