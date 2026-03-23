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New Discovery Reveals Tuberculosis's Energy Source

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 23 2026 6:29 AM

Study reveals how TB bacteria generate energy from fats, uncovering targets for new treatments against the infection.

New Discovery Reveals Tuberculosis`s Energy Source
Scientists at The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) have identified a key mechanism that helps the tuberculosis-causing bacterium survive and generate energy inside the body, offering fresh insight into a major global health threat. ()
In findings published in The EMBO Journal, the team mapped the three-dimensional structure of a protein known as EtfD, which Mycobacterium tuberculosis relies on to break down fats for energy. They also developed a new lab method to measure how this protein functions, opening the door for early drug development targeting this critical metabolic process.

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"By providing both a structural model and an assay for EtfD, we now have a toolkit to begin addressing a system that slows down treatment and helps the bacterium develop resistance to antibiotics. This is the first step toward developing better and shorter treatment regimens for tuberculosis,” says Dr. John Rubinstein, Senior Scientist in the Molecular Medicine program at SickKids and senior author on the paper.

Tuberculosis (TB), an infection that primarily affects the lungs, is the most common cause of death by infectious disease worldwide. Drug‑resistant strains are rising, partly because of the ability of TB bacteria to enter a dormant state and survive for long periods within lipid‑rich areas it creates in the lung. There, the bacteria feed on lipids from damaged cells for energy, becoming more tolerant to any antibiotics it is exposed to and harder to kill.

Long courses of medication that can last six months to a year or more, combined with difficult side effects, can make it challenging for patients to take their medication consistently.

Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis
Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis
Drug-resistant tuberculosis (TB) is a globally serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It occurs as multidrug-resistant or MDR TB or in its more severe form, extensively drug-resistant or XDR TB.
Using high‑resolution cryo‑electron microscopy at the Nanoscale Bomedical Imaging Facility, the research team led by Rubinstein and first author Gautier Courbon produced the first structural model of EtfD.

The structure reveals that EtfD acts like a wire, moving energy released from broken‑down lipids into the system the bacterium uses to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP), the molecule that powers its survival during infection.

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As part of the study, Courbon also developed the first biochemical assay that can measure EtfD activity. Although EtfD had previously been proposed as a promising target, including by co‑authors Drs. Sabine Ehrt and Dirk Schnappinger at Weill Cornell Medicine, researchers lacked a way to measure its activity.

“The assay finally lets us see EtfD working in real time. It shows us when this wire‑like pathway is active and when it is blocked, which is essential for screening inhibitors,” says Courbon, a PhD Candidate in the Rubinstein Lab. “Knowing what EtfD looks like at the atomic level also helps us pinpoint where a compound could bind and how we might improve potential drug candidates.”

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The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
Early collaborative work with the SPARC Drug Discovery Facility will soon begin to test libraries of potential compounds that could block EtfD.

With the assay and the structure now available to research teams, this study highlights how structural biology and the Molecular Medicine program at SickKids is helping lay the foundation for identifying compounds that may one day help shorten treatment duration.

TB has been with humanity for thousands of years. With drug‑resistant strains on the rise, understanding and targeting its survival strategies is essential if we are going to develop the next generation of TB treatments that give clinicians the best possible tools to support their patients,” adds Rubinstein.

References:
  1. Structural basis for EtfD-mediated coupling of β-oxidation and the respiratory chain in mycobacteria - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1038/s44318-026-00726-y)
Source-Eurekalert

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#Tuberculosis has been with humanity for millennia, but rising #drugresistant strains are forcing a new approach.
By targeting the survival strategies of the bacteria, researchers hope to develop a new generation of treatments that give clinicians better tools to support their patients.
#PublicHealth #MedicalResearch #TB #EndTB #WorldTBDay

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