New Discovery May Cut Heart Risks in Type 2 Diabetes

Why are people with type 2 diabetes more prone to blood clots, and could a new pathway discovery lead to safer treatments?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

SEC61B regulates calcium flux and platelet hyperreactivity in diabetes



Go to source Trusted Source



‘For people with type 2 #diabetes, a leading cause of death is #cardiovascular disease, partly due to the hyperactivity of platelets, the blood cells that cause clots. #Type2Diabetes #HeartHealth #BloodClots #Platelets’

SEC61B Protein Drives Higher Clotting Risk in Type 2 Diabetes

Why Standard Blood Thinners Fall Short for People with Type 2 Diabetes

Advertisement

SEC61B regulates calcium flux and platelet hyperreactivity in diabetes - (https://www.jci.org/articles/view/184597/sd/6)

Researchers at the Charles Perkins Centre, University of Sydney, have identified a previously unknown biological pathway that may explain why people with type 2 diabetes face a higher risk of developing dangerous blood clots. (The discovery provides new insight into the link between diabetes and cardiovascular disease and could open the door to future treatments aimed at lowering clot-related complications and improving heart health.The study, led by Associate Professor Freda Passam from the Central Clinical School and Associate Professor Mark Larance from the School of Medical Sciences, was published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. A protein calledThe protein appears to disrupt calcium balance inside platelets, making them more likely to clump together and form clots.Importantly, the researchers showed that blocking SEC61B activity with an antibiotic – anisomycin – reduced platelet clumping in human samples and animal models.said Associate Professor Passam. “These exciting findings identify a whole new way to reduce this risk and help prevent life-threatening complications like heart attack and stroke.”In Australia alone,The condition is more prevalent in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and in rural and regional communities.“Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death in this group, partly due to the heightened activity of platelets – the tiny blood cells that help form clots. This heightened platelet sensitivity to clotting also makes traditional anti-coagulant treatments less effective in people with type 2 diabetes, limiting the options to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.”The research team used advanced proteomic techniques to study human and mouse platelets, discovering that SEC61B contributes to calcium leakage from stores of the mineral within platelets, which in turn makes platelets more reactive.While treatments targeting SEC61B are still in early stages, the researchers believe pre-clinical trials in animals could begin within 1–2 years, with potential therapies for patients on the horizon in the next decade.Source-Eurekalert