About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

New Discovery May Cut Heart Risks in Type 2 Diabetes

by Colleen Fleiss on Aug 17 2025 11:39 PM

Why are people with type 2 diabetes more prone to blood clots, and could a new pathway discovery lead to safer treatments?

New Discovery May Cut Heart Risks in Type 2 Diabetes
Researchers at the Charles Perkins Centre, University of Sydney, have identified a previously unknown biological pathway that may explain why people with type 2 diabetes face a higher risk of developing dangerous blood clots. (1 Trusted Source
SEC61B regulates calcium flux and platelet hyperreactivity in diabetes

Go to source)
The discovery provides new insight into the link between diabetes and cardiovascular disease and could open the door to future treatments aimed at lowering clot-related complications and improving heart health.

Blood Clots
Blood Clots
An abnormal blood clot forms when there is damage to the lining of an artery or stagnation of blood in a vein; it obstructs the normal circulation of blood. A clot can form even in the absence of a cut.

SEC61B Protein Drives Higher Clotting Risk in Type 2 Diabetes

The study, led by Associate Professor Freda Passam from the Central Clinical School and Associate Professor Mark Larance from the School of Medical Sciences, was published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation. A protein called SEC61B has been found to be significantly increased in the platelets of people with type 2 diabetes. The protein appears to disrupt calcium balance inside platelets, making them more likely to clump together and form clots.

Importantly, the researchers showed that blocking SEC61B activity with an antibiotic – anisomycin – reduced platelet clumping in human samples and animal models.

People living with type 2 diabetes are vulnerable to increased risk of blood clots,” said Associate Professor Passam. “These exciting findings identify a whole new way to reduce this risk and help prevent life-threatening complications like heart attack and stroke.”

Is it Normal to have Blood Clots during Menstruation?
Is it Normal to have Blood Clots during Menstruation?
Blood clots during the menstrual cycle is a normal occurrence during heavier menstrual bleeding (menorrhagia). Other medical conditions that are common and treat able can also cause blood clots apart from heavy periods.
In Australia alone, nearly 1.2 million people were living with type 2 diabetes in 2021. The condition is more prevalent in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and in rural and regional communities.

Why Standard Blood Thinners Fall Short for People with Type 2 Diabetes

“Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death in this group, partly due to the heightened activity of platelets – the tiny blood cells that help form clots. This heightened platelet sensitivity to clotting also makes traditional anti-coagulant treatments less effective in people with type 2 diabetes, limiting the options to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.”

Advertisement
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Calculate Your Lifetime Risk of Heart Attack
Heart Risk Calculator assesses the lifetime risk for a heart attack and helps in making the right lifestyle choices to protect your heart.
The research team used advanced proteomic techniques to study human and mouse platelets, discovering that SEC61B contributes to calcium leakage from stores of the mineral within platelets, which in turn makes platelets more reactive.

While treatments targeting SEC61B are still in early stages, the researchers believe pre-clinical trials in animals could begin within 1–2 years, with potential therapies for patients on the horizon in the next decade.

Quiz on Heart Attack
Quiz on Heart Attack
The risk factors that work behind the scene before a heart attack are familiar to many. But do you realize the extent to which your lifestyle choices are putting your life at risk? Can you identify a heart attack when it occurs? Take our quiz ...
Reference:
  1. SEC61B regulates calcium flux and platelet hyperreactivity in diabetes - (https://www.jci.org/articles/view/184597/sd/6)
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Heart Disease News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional