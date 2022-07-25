About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Discovery Goes Beyond Hair Loss Treatment to Cure Baldness, Speed Up Wound Healing

by Adeline Dorcas on July 25, 2022 at 10:21 PM
Font : A-A+

New Discovery Goes Beyond Hair Loss Treatment to Cure Baldness, Speed Up Wound Healing

Chemical controlling life and death in hair follicles may help treat baldness and also speedup wound healing, suggests a new study.

A single chemical is the key to controlling when hair follicle cells divide, and when they die. This discovery could not only treat baldness, but ultimately speed wound healing because follicles are a source of stem cells.

Premature Balding

Premature Balding


Premature balding afflicts a large number of people, but doctors are just beginning to understand why some people start losing their hair as early as their twenties.
Advertisement


Most cells in the human body have a specific form and function determined during embryonic development that does not change. For example, a blood cell cannot turn into a nerve cell, or vice versa. Stem cells, however, are like the blank tiles in a game of Scrabble; they can turn into other types of cells.

Their adaptability makes them useful for repairing damaged tissue or organs.

"In science fiction when characters heal quickly from injuries, the idea is that stem cells allowed it," said UC Riverside mathematical biologist and study co-author Qixuan Wang.
Does Stress Cause Hair loss?

Does Stress Cause Hair loss?


Hair loss due to stress can be a cause for anxiety. Stress causes telogen effluvium, trichotillomania, or alopecia areata.
Advertisement

"In real life, our new research gets us closer to understanding stem cell behavior, so that we can control it and promote wound healing," Wang said. This research is detailed in a recent Biophysical Journal article.

The liver and stomach regenerate themselves in response to wounds. However, Wang's team studied hair follicles because they're the only organ in humans that regenerates automatically and periodically, even without injury.

What is the Role of TGF-beta?

The researchers determined how a type of protein, TGF-beta, controls the process by which cells in hair follicles, including stem cells, divide and form new cells, or orchestrate their own death — eventually leading to the death of the whole hair follicle.

"TGF-beta has two opposite roles. It helps activate some hair follicle cells to produce new life, and later, it helps orchestrate apoptosis, the process of cell death," Wang said.

As with many chemicals, it is the amount that makes the difference. If the cell produces a certain quantity of TGF-beta, it activates cell division. Too much of it causes apoptosis.

No one is entirely sure why follicles kill themselves. Some hypotheses suggest it is an inherited trait from animals shedding fur to survive hot summer temperatures or trying to camouflage.

"Even when a hair follicle kills itself, it never kills its stem cell reservoir. When the surviving stem cells receive the signal to regenerate, they divide, make new cell and develop into a new follicle," Wang said.

If scientists can determine more precisely the way TGF-beta activates cell division, and how the chemical communicates with other important genes, it might be possible to activate follicle stem cells and stimulate hair growth.

Because many animals, including humans, possess skin covered with hair, perfect wound healing would require regeneration of hair follicles. Being able to more precisely control levels of TGF-beta could also one day cure baldness, which bothers millions of people all over the world.

"Potentially our work could offer something to help people suffering from a variety of problems," Wang said.

Source: Eurekalert
Surprising Relationship between Scalp Tattoos and Baldness

Surprising Relationship between Scalp Tattoos and Baldness


What's a scalp tattoo? Is it a cure for baldness in both men and women? Is it safe? Read on to get answers to all your questions on scalp tattoo.
Advertisement

Novel Microscopy Technique can Non-invasively Evaluate Wound Healing

Novel Microscopy Technique can Non-invasively Evaluate Wound Healing


Novel microscope developed looks at the different parameters that change during wound healing. This tool can help understand how skin disorders, like foot ulcers in diabetic patients and psoriasis, can be treated.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
View all
Recommended Reading
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation TherapyBenefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Causes of Hair LossCauses of Hair Loss
DandruffDandruff
Hair AnalysisHair Analysis
Hair Loss Hair Loss
Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest TreatmentsHair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments
Hair Loss in MenHair Loss in Men
Hair Loss in WomenHair Loss in Women
Hair RestorationHair Restoration
Top Tips for Hair Loss PreventionTop Tips for Hair Loss Prevention
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Dandruff Hair Loss Top Tips for Hair Loss Prevention Causes of Hair Loss Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy Hair Loss and Thinning - The Latest Treatments Hair Loss in Women Hair Loss in Men Hair Analysis Hair Restoration 

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Blood Donation - Recipients Indian Medical Journals Accident and Trauma Care The Essence of Yoga Blood - Sugar Chart Drug - Food Interactions Selfie Addiction Calculator A-Z Drug Brands in India Diaphragmatic Hernia
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close