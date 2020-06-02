New Targeted Therapy Can Benefit Multiple Sclerosis patients

However, the cause and precise immunological basis to this autoimmune disease is still unclear.Studies in a mouse model of MS, called experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), have shown that immune 'T cells', which secrete an immune molecule called 'IL-17', cause damage to the myelin sheath that surrounds nerves in the central nervous system (CNS).Early clinical trials with antibody-based drugs that block IL-17 are showing promise in the treatment of relapsing-remitting (RR) MS and have already been licensed for the treatment of psoriasis, another common autoimmune disease.The just-published study from Professor Mills' research group outlines an entirely new role for IL-17 in EAE and, potentially, in MS."Our team found that IL-17 plays a critical 'priming' role in kick-starting the disease-causing immune response that mediates the damage in EAE and MS.""The new research shows that, instead of playing a direct part in CNS pathology, a key role of IL-17 is to mobilise and activate an army of disease-causing immune cells in the lymph nodes that then migrate to the CNS to cause the nerve damage.""Crucially, our findings suggest that drugs that block IL-17 may not need to get across the blood-brain-barrier to be effective in treating MS.""So, as well as shedding new light on the importance of IL-17 as a drugs target in RR MS, our research highlights the huge potential of drugs that block IL-17 in the treatment of other autoimmune diseases, such as psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis."Source: Eurekalert