medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

New Direct-acting Antiviral Drug Effective Against HCV Infection

by Anjali Aryamvally on  April 15, 2018 at 11:51 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

High rates of viral suppression and a favourable safety profile has been confirmed in patients receiving 8-16 weeks of glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (G/P) treatment for chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection. The results were based on the first real-world studies assessing the effectiveness and safety of glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (G/P) in patients with HCV infection.
New Direct-acting Antiviral Drug Effective Against HCV Infection
New Direct-acting Antiviral Drug Effective Against HCV Infection

Two real-world studies from Italy and Germany which will be presented at this week's International Liver Congress 2018 in Paris, France, reported high rates of sustained virological response (SVR), defined as undetectable HCV RNA, at 4 and 12 weeks after the end of treatment.

'The efficacy and safety of G/P as a treatment for HCV-infected patients have so far only been evaluated in controlled clinical trials', explained Dr Roberta D'Ambrosio from the University of Milan in Italy. 'Our real-world study involving more than 700 patients with chronic hepatitis C infection confirmed that the effectiveness and safety profile of G/P were excellent across a range of different patient types'.

Glecaprevir (an NS3/4A protease inhibitor) coformulated with pibrentasvir (an NS5A inhibitor) is a relatively new direct-acting antiviral (DAA) combination that was approved in multiple countries during 2017 for the treatment of chronic HCV infection in adults.1 Phase 2 and 3 studies involving tightly defined patient groups with HCV infection have reported high rates of SVR12 and a favourable safety profile.1-6 Until now, no real-world studies with G/P in broader groups of patients with HCV infection have been reported.

The Italian study being presented this week is an interim analysis evaluating the outcomes of 723 consecutively treated patients within the Lombardy Navigator-II Network, with G/P administered according to the drug label. Of those with available data, 99.7% achieved SVR4 (346/347). HCV RNA was reported to be undetectable in 74% of patients at Week 4, and in 98% of patients at end of treatment for the entire cohort. The prevalence of treatment-related adverse events was low, mainly of mild severity, and only three patients discontinued G/P treatment prematurely.

The ongoing German real-world study, also being reported this week, evaluated 638 patients from the German Hepatitis C-Registry (DHC-R) who received G/P treatment according to the local label. Adult patients with HCV genotypes 1-6, with or without compensated cirrhosis, who were either treatment-naïve or treatment-experienced were included in this interim analysis. The majority of patients were treatment-naïve without cirrhosis and treated with 8 weeks of G/P.

According to Prof. Dr Thomas Berg from the University of Leipzig in Germany, who will present the study findings in Paris, among the 49 patients with available data, 100% achieved SVR12, excluding four patients who prematurely discontinued treatment for reasons other than virological failure. Of those four patients, two discontinued treatment due to adverse events. No grade 3 or higher elevations in alanine aminotransferase (ALT) have been observed.

'Our real-world study in patients receiving G/P in everyday clinical practice has yielded favourable effectiveness and safety results that were consistent with the clinical trial data', said Prof. Dr Thomas Berg. 'We have found G/P to be a very useful addition to our HCV treatment armamentarium as it simplifies treatment decisions for the majority of patients; G/P has the potential to expand the treated population and support the goal of HCV elimination'.

'These data are important because they confirm the high cure rates of more than 98% observed in Phase 3 trials', said Prof. Markus Cornberg from the Hannover Medical School, Germany, and EASL Governing Board Member. '8 weeks of therapy is possible for all naïve, non-cirrhotic patients, regardless of genotype, and although we still lack data in some difficult-to-treat genotype 3 patients, prevalence of these seems to be declining as shown by the German registry'.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

New Therapy for Hepatitis C Infection Shows Promising Results

New Therapy for Hepatitis C Infection Shows Promising Results

A new method of treatment that includes a decentralised system of care and the provision of free direct-acting antiviral agents (DAAs) has shown high rates of success to help people with hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection.

New Insights To Develop More Effective Therapies for Hepatitis C Infections

New Insights To Develop More Effective Therapies for Hepatitis C Infections

A class of antiviral drugs that interact with the hepatitis C virus infections were identified to develop more effective therapy for treatment.

Hepatitis C Infections: Increasing Opioid Epidemic Doubles Risk in Pregnant Women

Hepatitis C Infections: Increasing Opioid Epidemic Doubles Risk in Pregnant Women

The significant increase in opioid epidemic could increase hepatitis C infections in pregnant women, finds study.

Tackling Hepatitis C Infection Through Emergency Department Testing

Tackling Hepatitis C Infection Through Emergency Department Testing

Hepatitis C testing in the emergency department at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital has identified 2,436 positive cases since testing began in September 2013.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

HCV Drug Treatment - New Frontiers

HCV Drug Treatment - New Frontiers

Hepatitis C is an inflammation of the liver caused by a virus. It is primarily spread through blood and blood products, infected needles and from a pregnant mother to baby.

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C is a contagious viral disease affecting the liver that is caused by the hepatitis C virus.

Postherpetic Neuralgia

Postherpetic Neuralgia

Postherpetic neuralgia is a type of nerve pain that occurs following shingles or herpes zoster.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Signature Drug Toxicity Flu Drugs Banned in India Hepatitis C Postherpetic Neuralgia HCV Drug Treatment - New Frontiers 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

11 Health Benefits of Safflower Oil

11 Health Benefits of Safflower Oil

Safflower oil is packed with health benefits for nearly every tissue and system of our body. Adding ...

 Feeling Cold Always? Know Your 7 Chill Reasons

Feeling Cold Always? Know Your 7 Chill Reasons

Feeling chilly most of the time might be pointing to an underlying health condition, like anemia, ...

 Hartnup Disease

Hartnup Disease

Hartnup disease, named after the Hartnup family in England is an inherited disorder leading to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...