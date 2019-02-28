medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Child Health News

New Diagnostic Method Uses AI to Screen Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder

by Iswarya on  February 28, 2019 at 12:53 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel affordable tool can screen kids for fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) quickly, making it available to more children in remote locations globally. The findings of the study are published in the Frontiers in Neurology.
New Diagnostic Method Uses AI to Screen Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder
New Diagnostic Method Uses AI to Screen Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder

The tool uses a camera and computer vision to record patterns in children's eye movements as they watch multiple one-minute videos, or look towards/away from a target, and then identifies patterns that contrast to recorded eye movements by other children who watched the same videos or targets.

The eye movements outside the norm were flagged by the researchers as children who might be at risk for having FASD and need more formal diagnoses by healthcare practitioners.

The technique was described in a study "Detection of Children/Youth With Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Through Eye Movement, Psychometric, and Neuroimaging Data," by Chen Zhang, Angelina Paolozza, Po-He Tseng, James N. Reynolds, Douglas P. Munoz and Laurent Itti.

According to the paper's corresponding author, Laurent Itti, a professor of computer science, psychology and neuroscience at USC, FASD is still quite difficult to diagnose a professional diagnosis can take a long time with the current work up taking as much as an entire day.

"There is not a simple blood test to diagnose FASD. It is one of those spectrum disorders where there is a broad range of the disorder. It is medically very challenging, and it is co-morbid with other conditions. The current gold standard is subjective, as it involves a battery of tests and clinical evaluation. It is also costly."

Itti said he and his colleagues conducted this research as they felt that a screening tool might be able to reach more children who might be at risk. It is estimated that millions of children will be diagnosed with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD). This condition, when not diagnosed early in a child's life, can give rise to secondary cognitive and behavioral disabilities.

"The new screening procedure only involves a camera and a computer screen and can be applied to very young children. It takes only 10 to 20 minutes, and the cost should be affordable in most cases," said Chen Zhang, a doctoral candidate from the Neuroscience Graduate Program at USC and the paper's first author. "The machine learning pipeline behind this gives out objective and consistent estimations in minutes."

While this computer vision tool is not intended to replace full diagnosis by professionals, it is intended to provide important feedback so that parents can ensure that their children are seen by professionals and receive early cognitive learning and potentially behavioral interventions.

For Itti, this is not the first foray into the use of computer vision to monitor ocular movements to screen for neurological and cognitive conditions. Itti has long worked to model visual attention. Over the last decade, he also applied the same techniques to screening for Attention Deficit Disorder and Parkinson's disease.

"Sometimes people may tell you that you only use 10 percent of your brain in everyday life. But as soon as you open your eyes and process the visual world in front of you, already over 70 percent of your brain is engaged. Your ocular-motor system is so complex, that if something is going on in your brain, your eyes will give some sort of signature," Itti said.

The impact of such screening tools could be significant. Study co-author and FASD expert, James N. Reynolds, who is the Interim Chief Scientific Officer at the Kids Brain Health Network, said, "The economic impact of FASD is spread across multiple systems, including health care, education, criminal justice, as well as lost productivity costs for both individuals with FASD and their caregivers. Estimates suggest that the mean annual cost of FASD in Canada and the US ranges from $22,000-$24,000 per individual, and therefore many billions of dollars collectively on society. There is simply no escaping the fact that FASD is a major public health problem associated with tremendous economic and social costs."

USC's Itti has many ideas of how this screening tool could be implemented whether via a mobile unit, on an app or in a pharmacy as one of the free screening tools used while waiting for a prescription. He says, 'This could be the blood pressure monitoring system for your brain."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Recommended Reading

Ibuprofen may Treat Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders

Ibuprofen may stall the damaging effects of alcohol on the fetal brain. Alcohol-induced inflammation in the hippocampus can be associated to cognitive impairment later in the life

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders Can be Predicted Using A Blood Test

Scientists identify blood test to diagnose fetal alcohol spectrum disorders.

Study Finds Common Molecular Vulnerabilities Between Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders and Autism Spectrum Disorder

A new study conducted in rodents has discovered that Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders and Autism Spectrum Disorder share certain common molecular vulnerabilities.

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Among Children Estimated

One out of 13 women who consume alcohol at any point during pregnancy deliver a child with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD), reveals a new study.

AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression

AIDS was first detected in early 1980s, among gays, Haitians and black Africans. HIV is a descendant of a Simian Immunodeficiency Virus.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS Alcoholic Liver Disease AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs AIDS - Initial Theories and Disease Progression 

What's New on Medindia

Brachytherapy for Prostate Cancer

Juices for Detoxification and Wellbeing

Monoplegia
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive