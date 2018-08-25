medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

New Diagnostic Biomarkers Coming Soon For Cerebral Aneurysm Risk

by Deepa Lakshmi on  August 25, 2018 at 5:28 PM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New diagnostic biomarkers to identify patients at risk for cerebral aneurysm at a very early stage are coming closer to use thanks to a new study. The newly discovered maladaptive cerebrovascular remodeling genes enable the development of new diagnostic biomarker tests.
New Diagnostic Biomarkers Coming Soon For Cerebral Aneurysm Risk
New Diagnostic Biomarkers Coming Soon For Cerebral Aneurysm Risk

Expansive arterial remodeling (EAR) includes a genetically programmed biological response designed to restore homeostatic levels of arterial wall stress after an increase in vessel flow load occurs.

The magnitude and rate of EAR reactions relative to local hemodynamic stress fields and the tensile strength of vascular tissue determines whether the process will result in a stable mural structure (adaptive remodeling) or an unstable mural structure that progresses to form an aneurysm (maladaptive remodeling).

A recent study published in Current Neurovascular Research reveals the molecular mechanisms underlying adaptive and maladaptive remodeling of cerebral arteries for the first time.

In this study, investigators flow loaded the basilar artery in rats by performing bilateral carotid artery ligation.

Flow induced changes in basilar artery morphometry and histology were correlated with changes in mRNA expression and protein expression.

Flow induced alterations in mural structure and biology were revealed by comparison of flow loaded basilar arteries with basilar arteries from rats that underwent sham surgery.

The adaptive and maladaptive remodeling responses were differentiated by comparing the results from an aneurysm prone inbred strain of rats to an aneurysm resistant inbred strain of rats.

The study revealed 24 genes that were differentially expressed between strains in the absence of flow loading (resting state).

More than half of these genes have previously been associated with pathological vascular phenotypes, and more than a third have specifically been associated with aneurysmal pathology.

Numerous flow-induced genes were revealed by this study, including a group of 8 genes that showed very strong flow induced expression conserved in both inbred strains.

A group of 9 genes showed very strong flow induced expression with major differences between aneurysm prone inbred rats and the aneurysm resistant inbred rats.

These genes are considered to play major roles in maladaptive cerebrovascular remodeling responses that lead to mural destabilization and cerebral aneurysm formation.

Three of these genes including the Tgfb3, Ldha and Rgs16 genes have specifically been associated with aneurysmal pathology in prior studies.

The newly discovered maladaptive cerebrovascular remodeling genes revealed by this research may enable the development of new diagnostic biomarker tests for patients at increased risk of cerebral aneurysm formation.

Such tests may be used to identify patients at risk for cerebral aneurysm formation at a very early stage. In such cases, it may be possible to stabilize or reverse the aneurysm forming process with targeted therapies before clinical complications occur.

The products of maladaptive cerebrovascular remodeling genes may eventually prove to be high yield drug targets for targeted arterial wall stabilizing therapies.

Such therapies may be particularly beneficial for individuals at high risk of aneurysm formation, including patients with severe hypertension, unilateral carotid artery occlusions, cerebral arteriovenous malformations and aneurysmal cerebral arteriopathies such as Tuberous Sclerosis, Alagille syndrome and Sickle cell disease.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Related Links

Growth in Cerebral Aneurysms Size Increases the Risk of Rupture

Growth in Cerebral Aneurysms Size Increases the Risk of Rupture

According to a new study published online in the journal Radiology , cerebral aneurysms of all sizes—even small ones below seven millimeters—are 12 times more likely to rupture if they are growing in size.

Fatal Hemorrhage Occurring Days After Successful Cerebral Aneurysm Treatment

Fatal Hemorrhage Occurring Days After Successful Cerebral Aneurysm Treatment

Several days after successful cerebral aneurysm treatment with the Pipeline™ Embolization Device (PED), fatal hemorrhages occurred in the brains of two patients.

Ray of Hope for Alzheimer's Disease Offered By New Diagnostic Biomarkers

Ray of Hope for Alzheimer's Disease Offered By New Diagnostic Biomarkers

With an estimated 35 million people affected worldwide, Alzheimer's disease (AD) is one of the most common brain disorders.

Guidelines for Brain Aneurysm Treatment

Guidelines for Brain Aneurysm Treatment

A comprehensive set of guidelines to guide physicians on how to care for patient's ruptured brain aneurysms has been released by The Neurocritical Care Society.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm

The dilatation and localized bulging of a part of aorta in the abdominal part of patient’s body owing to weakness of its walls is called abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Aneurysm

Aneurysm

An aneurysm is an abnormal “ballooning” in blood vessels usually in the wall of arteries.

More News on:

Aneurysm Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Vitamin D Deficiency

Test Your Knowledge on Vitamin D Deficiency

Deficiency of vitamin D or the sunshine vitamin has become a global health issue affecting nearly a ...

 Top 10 Healthy Weight Gain Foods for Kids

Top 10 Healthy Weight Gain Foods for Kids

Underweight and malnourished kids are at an increased risk of infections and poor immunity. Read ...

 Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat is used to treat Fabry disease, a rare inherited disorder in adult patients whose ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive