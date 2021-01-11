About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

New Device to Treat Hearing Loss Discovered

by Dr Jayashree on November 1, 2021 at 11:10 PM
Font : A-A+

New Device to Treat Hearing Loss Discovered

As a step toward an advanced artificial cochlea, researchers in ACS Nano reported about a conductive membrane, which translated sound waves into matching electrical signals when implanted inside a model ear, without requiring external power.

Some people are born with hearing loss, while others acquire it with age, infections, or long-term noise exposures. In many instances, the tiny hairs in the inner ear's cochlea that allow the brain to recognize electrical pulses as sound are damaged.

Advertisement


When the hair cells inside the inner ear stop working, there's no way to reverse the damage. Currently, treatment is limited to hearing aids or cochlear implants. But these devices require external power sources and can have difficulty amplifying speech correctly.

One possible solution is to simulate healthy cochlear hairs, converting noise into the electrical signals processed by the brain as recognizable sounds.
Advertisement

To accomplish this, previous researchers have tried self-powered piezoelectric materials, which become charged when they're compressed by the pressure that accompanies sound waves, and triboelectric materials, which produce friction and static electricity when moved by these waves.

However, the devices are not easy to make and don't produce enough signal across the frequencies involved in human speech.

So, they wanted a simple way to fabricate a material that used both compression and friction for an acoustic sensing device with high efficiency and sensitivity across a broad range of audio frequencies.

To create that, researchers mixed barium titanate nanoparticles coated with silicon dioxide into a conductive polymer, which they dried into a thin, flexible film. Next, they removed the silicon dioxide shells with an alkaline solution.

This step left behind a sponge-like membrane with spaces around the nanoparticles, allowing them to jostle around when hit by sound waves.

In tests, the researchers showed that contact between the nanoparticles and polymer increased the membrane's electrical output by 55% compared to the pristine polymer.

When they sandwiched the membrane between two thin metal grids, the acoustic sensing device produced a maximum electrical signal at 170 hertz, a frequency within the range of most adults' voices.

Finally, the researchers implanted the device inside a model ear and played a music file. They recorded the electrical output and converted it into a new audio file, which displayed a strong similarity to the original version.

This can be a self-powered device that is sensitive to the wide acoustic range needed to hear most sounds and voices.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< New Way to Administer Vaccines Developed
Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccination may Trigger C... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
How Not to Lose Personality in the Workplace?
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Drinking Warm Milk before Bedtime - A Natural Sleep Remedy
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Tinnitus Presbycusis Acoustic Neuroma Meniere’s Disease Hearing Aids Hearing Tests in Newborns Hearing Loss Usher Syndrome Alport Syndrome Audiometry 

Recommended Reading
Hearing Aids
Hearing Aids
Hearing aid is an electronic device that helps people with hearing loss to hear more and ......
Hearing Aids and Cell Phones Compatibility
Hearing Aids and Cell Phones Compatibility
People with hearing loss using hearing aids should buy cell phones carefully....
Drug Combination That Regenerates Hair Cells Can Combat Hearing Loss
Drug Combination That Regenerates Hair Cells Can Combat Hearing Loss
Hair cells present in the inner ear can help in detecting the sound waves and hearing. A new drug .....
World Hearing Day 2021: Hearing Care for All!
World Hearing Day 2021: Hearing Care for All!
World Hearing Day is an annual global campaign by the World Health Organization (WHO) to prevent ......
Acoustic Neuroma
Acoustic Neuroma
Acoustic neuroma is a benign intercranial tumor involving the myelin-forming Schwann cells of the ...
Alport Syndrome
Alport Syndrome
Hereditary Nephritis, more commonly known as Alport Syndrome, is a genetic condition that is charact...
Audiometry
Audiometry
Audiometry or the hearing test helps to determine the ability of a person to hear various sounds and...
Hearing Tests in Newborns
Hearing Tests in Newborns
Ideally, screening tests for hearing loss should be conducted before the infant is 1 month of age....
Meniere’s Disease
Meniere’s Disease
Meniere’s disease is a condition of unknown cause in which the patient experiences symptoms of verti...
Presbycusis
Presbycusis
Presbycusis (age related hearing loss) is the gradual loss of hearing that occurs as people get olde...
Tinnitus
Tinnitus
Tinnitus is the perception of ringing, hissing, or other sound within the ears when no corresponding...
Usher Syndrome
Usher Syndrome
Usher syndrome is a rare genetic disease which is the leading cause of deaf-blindness in humans....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close