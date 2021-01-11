New Device to Treat Hearing Loss Discovered

Advertisement

To accomplish this, previous researchers have tried self-powered piezoelectric materials, which become charged when they're compressed by the pressure that accompanies sound waves, and triboelectric materials, which produce friction and static electricity when moved by these waves.However, the devices are not easy to make and don't produce enough signal across the frequencies involved in human speech.So, they wanted a simple way to fabricate a material that used both compression and friction for an acoustic sensing device with high efficiency and sensitivity across a broad range of audio frequencies.To create that, researchers mixed barium titanate nanoparticles coated with silicon dioxide into a conductive polymer, which they dried into a thin, flexible film. Next, they removed the silicon dioxide shells with an alkaline solution.This step left behind a sponge-like membrane with spaces around the nanoparticles, allowing them to jostle around when hit by sound waves.In tests, the researchers showed thatWhen they sandwiched the membrane between two thin metal grids, the acoustic sensing device produced a maximum electrical signal at 170 hertz, a frequency within the range of most adults' voices.Finally, the researchers implanted the device inside a model ear and played a music file. They recorded the electrical output and converted it into a new audio file, which displayed a strong similarity to the original version.This can be a self-powered device that is sensitive to the wide acoustic range needed to hear most sounds and voices.Source: Medindia