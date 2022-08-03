New Device to Check Crime Against Women

A tiny device that will help check crime against women has been developed by Shyam Chaurasia, a 32-year-old school dropout.
Shyam developed the device at the Meerut Institute of Engineering and Technology and called it a 'gift to women' on the occasion of World Women's Day.
Chaurasia was spotted by the management of the institute and was provided a platform to work upon his idea at the Atal Community Innovation Centre, which was established under Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission.
Shyam had to drop out of school in 2006 following his father's death in 2000.
"I had four sisters and the responsibility fell upon my shoulders. I took up odd jobs to meet ends. In 2012, my mother passed away. I did not get time to get education," he said.
Source: IANS