New Device Investigates Pregnancy Harming Factors

‘Chip mimicking bovine endometrium to study pregnancy harming factors.’

Changes in insulin levels alters the protein encoding gene in cells that affect the quantitative secretion of proteins associated with signalling pathways that play an important role in early pregnancy success in cattle shifts focus on understanding the factors that cause metabolic stress in the environment that receives the embryo.To further investigate the signals sent by the embryo to the mother they developed a chip like endometrium for growing more than one type of cell using porous membrane partition to exchange information between the two cell types cultured in the different chambers without permitting the cell types to switch positions.Endometrium being a three-dimensional structure with several types of cells and glands producing factors and nutrients to maintain the pregnancy cannot be investigated using traditional culture method needs innovative method like this to mimic the bovine endometrium for more applied research.Source: Medindia