medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

New Device Enables Test for Cancer Drug Combinations on Tumor Biopsies

by Chrisy Ngilneii on  June 25, 2018 at 6:39 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A microfluidic device that fits in the palm of your hand allows combinations of cancer drugs to be tested on tumor biopsies. The device has been developed at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory.
New Device Enables Test for Cancer Drug Combinations on Tumor Biopsies
New Device Enables Test for Cancer Drug Combinations on Tumor Biopsies

Scientists screened over 1100 treatment conditions (56 drug combinations x 20 replicates) on patient tumor cells using the new device.

In the future, such tests could be used to inform clinicians on safe and effective combinations of cancer treatments. This research, incorporating fundamental science alongside clinical expertise at Aachen University Hospital, was led by EMBL group leader Christoph Merten and Julio Saez-Rodriguez, former group leader at EMBL-EBI and now Professor at Heidelberg University.

Small biopsies, many drugs
Directly testing multiple cancer drugs on biopsies - parts of the tumor which have been taken from a patient - is a powerful way to discover which drugs work best, and for whom. This is because depending on the specific tumor characteristics, cancer therapies can be more effective in some people than others. However, large-scale patient specific drug screenings have so far been limited by the small biopsy size that can typically be obtained from patients. That is why in the current paper, the team developed a miniaturized device which can test more drugs on a limited number of cells.

Tailored therapies
The research team initially tested 56 drug combinations on two different human cancer cell types grown in the lab. Drug combinations which killed both types of cancer cells were thought to be potentially toxic and thus unsafe for further testing. However, some drug combinations which targeted and killed only one type of cancer cell were found to be more effective than standard clinical therapies which only use one drug. These results were highly reproducible and could be validated in mouse models of human cancer.

Subsequently, cells from four cancer patient biopsies were applied to the microfluidic device and different drug combinations were tested. "We found that each individual cancer responded best to a different combination of drugs, highlighting the urgent need for patient-specific therapies," says Federica Eduati, joint first author on the paper alongside Ramesh Utharala who designed and developed the microfluidic device.

"Before we transfer this technology into the clinics, we need to repeat these experiments in larger-scale mouse studies to understand which types of cancer this technology works best in," says Christoph Merten. "Still, this is an exciting 'proof of principle' collaboration between scientists and clinicians, and we have shown that these tests can be run quickly and for less than $150 USD per patient."

What are Microfluidic devices?
Microfluidic devices are plastic or glass 'chips' with microscopic wells and channels embedded within them. The current device relies on tiny programmable valves - usually used to print Braille - to open and close these channels in a highly controlled way. This means that tiny volumes of cells can be carefully pumped through the network of channels and be exposed to different drugs. Because of the small scale, hundreds of specific cell and drug mixtures can be combined in water droplets surrounded by oil and then sequentially ejected into long, thin plastic tubes, ready for analysis under the microscope.

The research is published in Nature Communications.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Related Links

Biopsy-Introduction

Biopsy-Introduction

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief Introduction To Biopsy

Biopsy-Specimen Processing

Biopsy-Specimen Processing

Biopsy specimen is processed by either histological section or pathologic examination. Biopsy samples are made into thin slices and stained using appropriate staining procedure.

Breast Biopsy

Breast Biopsy

Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.

Prostate Biopsy

Prostate Biopsy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about prostate gland

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis

An ideal tumor marker for a cancer should be specific to that cancer and not generate false positive results.

Undescended Testicles

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Cancer and Homeopathy Undescended Testicles Signature Drug Toxicity Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Tumor Markers For Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis Varicocele Drugs Banned in India 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia is a condition characterized by high blood nitrogen levels, leading to acute renal ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infection has emerged recently and can cause severe disease in both animals and humans ...

 Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Donating blood is a life-saving act. Consider increasing your iron intake before and after you ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...