medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. AIDS/HIV News

New Details of HIV Life Cycle Discovered

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 6, 2018 at 2:47 PM AIDS/HIV News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New details concerning the HIV virus capsid structure and how it develops has been reported in a new study by a multi-institutional team, including two members from the University of Delaware. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature.
New Details of HIV Life Cycle Discovered
New Details of HIV Life Cycle Discovered

A capsid is a protein shell that encloses a virus's genetic blueprint.

The study, led by Cornell University scientists focused on the role of a naturally occurring, small molecule called IP6. The researchers found that IP6 plays an important part in both the immature and mature phases of the HIV life cycle as the virus assembles its structure.

"This small molecule acts in two different assembly steps in the pathway," said Robert Dick, a postdoctoral researcher at Cornell and the first author of the paper. "A cell can make millions of virus particles, but if they don't go through the maturation process, they are not infectious."

The discovery of the key role played by IP6 "opens a door for development of new treatments" that would target that molecule, said Juan R. Perilla, assistant professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the UD.

Perilla and UD doctoral student Chaoyi Xu, who are co-authors of the paper, conducted computational and analytical work for the research project, using supercomputers to model the capsid of the HIV virus and the role of IP6 in its assembly.

"Many experimental techniques are just a snapshot," Perilla said. "With the computational microscope [the use of laboratory data in combination with supercomputers], you can actually see how things move."

Perilla and Xu ran their simulations through the Extreme Science and Engineering Environment (XSEDE) project funded by the National Science Foundation, which allocates supercomputer resources to specific research problems. The computers they used were housed at the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center and the Texas Advanced Computing Center.

Perilla's research team at UD has done similar types of simulations and analysis on other aspects of HIV and on the hepatitis B virus. The researchers have also investigated other retroviruses, in addition to HIV, including equine and poultry viruses.

"Just as we found that HIV uses IP6 to develop and become infectious, we want to learn how retroviruses in general 'learned' to use these kinds of molecules," Perilla said. "Viruses always evolve, but this particular mechanism is especially important.

"When did it evolve? It's a question we haven't answered yet."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Recommended Reading

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

HIV Infected Cells Killed by Newly Discovered Super Receptor

HIV Infected Cells Killed by Newly Discovered Super Receptor

New "super" receptors present in a subset of HIV infected individuals couldtake us to the next step of immunotherapy treatments.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

Oral Health And AIDS

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade

Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade

Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall services, strip clubs, lap dancing, phone sex, child prostitution and sex tourism.

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade HIV Symptom 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Saffron

Health Benefits of Saffron

Saffron, the famous spice known for its color and aroma, is the stigma of a flower which blossoms ...

 Abdominal Mass

Abdominal Mass

An abdominal mass is a lump in your tummy and can be due to a cyst or abnormal growth in the ...

 Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Top 5 Electric Body Massagers Available in India

Massaging is a great way that helps in relaxing your muscles. There are a wide range of massagers ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive