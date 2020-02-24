medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Dental News

New Dental Material May Revolutionize Implant Dentistry

by Iswarya on  February 24, 2020 at 1:22 PM Dental News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study uses neutrons to try to develop better and less costly dental restorations.

Teeth damaged by trauma or disease require treatment to look and feel as good as new, but the restorative materials available to dentists don't always last and can be costly for patients.
New Dental Material May Revolutionize Implant Dentistry
New Dental Material May Revolutionize Implant Dentistry

Fernando Luis Esteban Florez, an assistant professor at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, College of Dentistry, is conducting research at the High Flux Isotope Reactor (HFIR) at the Department of Energy's (DOE's) Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) to try to change that.

Show Full Article


Current dental biomaterials have limitations, according to Esteban Florez. New materials will not only be able to bond more tightly with the enamel structures they're designed to repair but also repel the bacteria that attack fillings and implants.

"In fact, the replacement of failed restorations accounts for 70% of dentists' chair time at a yearly cost of $298 billion worldwide," said Esteban Florez. "Our focus is to create smart restorative dental biomaterials that are less expensive and do not need to be replaced every five to seven years."

Neutron scattering research provides insights that may lead to the development of novel materials for implant dentistry, he said.

"A dental implant can cost as much as $4,500 per tooth. And that doesn't include the cost of repairs should the procedure fail; therefore, developing biocompatible polymer- or ceramic-based materials to replace those metals could greatly benefit patients," he said. "Creating novel materials that are more biocompatible with the human body would be a great asset to dentistry, and neutrons may be the perfect tool for assessing potential materials for this purpose."

Esteban Florez already has performed neutron scattering experiments at ORNL to explore the surface-modification and functionalization of metal oxide nanoparticles in experimental dental adhesive resins. The nanoparticles have long-term antibacterial and bioactive properties. Now, he wants to see if neutron scattering can help him better understand exactly how different restorative materials interact with enamel, dentin, and collagen within teeth.

Specifically, he used the IMAGING instrument at HFIR to study a small collection of human teeth that had been restored either with a dental amalgam, or a resin composite. These materials were bound to the sample tooth structures using his experimental dental adhesive resins, which contain varying concentrations of metal oxide nanoparticles.

He is now working with Hassina Bilheux, a senior neutron imaging scientist at HFIR, to reconstruct his data into three-dimensional renderings he can use to observe the interactions between restorative dental biomaterials and tooth structures.

"Neutron tomography is a powerful technique for exploring the internal aspects of organic materials such as biological tissues. These samples contain a great deal of hydrogen; and since neutrons are particularly sensitive to hydrogen, we can generate very detailed images of their microstructures," said Bilheux.

"Neutrons can be used to probe structures within organic tissues in a nondestructive way and allow me to understand how restorative dental biomaterials interact with the entire tooth system," said Esteban Florez.

Esteban Florez said his research is focused on the development of polymer-based restorative materials with non-leaching and long-term antibacterial and bioactive properties that can be enhanced using visible light irradiation. Once fully developed, these materials hold the promise to kill penetrating bacteria, naturally bond to organic and inorganic components of teeth, and guide the growth of hydroxyapatite (the building blocks of bone and teeth) to seal the tooth/biomaterial interface.

If successful, they will increase the durability of current polymer-based restorative materials and decrease the costs of oral health care. "There's still a great deal of research to be done on this topic, but we're hopeful that our work will have a significant and positive impact on the field of restorative dentistry," he said.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Dental Implants

Get rid of that toothless smile and go for those sparkling dentures! If traveling abroad for dental implant surgery consult us for affordable options.

Dental Anesthesia

The advent of anesthesia may be regarded as a cornerstone in the development of modern dentistry.

Dental Braces

Dental braces are dental devices used to align and straighten teeth. Dental devices are placed by an orthodontist.

Dental Check-Up

It is commonly recommended that you visit the dentist twice a year to clean your teeth and gums and also do the basic check-ups.

Dental Care during Pregnancy

Dental care is not only safe but also essential during pregnancy. Hence, it is important for you to take good care of your teeth while you are pregnant.

Root Canal Treatment

Root Canal Treatment or Endodontic therapy is a procedure done to remove the infected pulp and save the tooth. The root canal is finally filled with filling material called as gutta percha.

Tooth Decay

Tooth decay in toddlers, children and adults, also called dental caries, is a bacterial infection causing demineralization and destruction of the hard tissues of the teeth.

Tooth Discoloration

Tooth discoloration or staining is caused commonly due to smoking, some medicines and poor dental hygiene.

Toothache

Toothache or pain in the tooth is one of the most dreaded and bothersome symptom and those who have had it at any time in life can never forget the awful feeling.

More News on:

Tooth DecayTooth DiscolorationTeeth ChartDental Check-UpRoot Canal TreatmentToothacheQuiz on Dental CareDental Care during Pregnancy
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Rheumatic Heart Disease (RHD)

World Encephalitis Day: A Global Issue That Needs a Human Solution

Healthy Mom & Dad: Good Role Model to Make Kids Eat More Veggies
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive