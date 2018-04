New Data on Understanding the Action of Plitidepsin Discovered

Font : A- A+



PharmaMar has presented the novel data on how plitidepsin inhibits the growth of the tumor cells at the AACR meeting (American Association for Cancer Research) in Chicago.

New Data on Understanding the Action of Plitidepsin Discovered



Under the title "eEF1A2 interacts with and inhibits PKR to enhance cancer cell survival", the Company has presented the newly discovered oncogenic properties of eEF1A2, the target of



‘Bonding of plitidepsin to eEF1A2 protein limits the tumor growth.’ Indeed, this is one step more in the understanding of the mechanism of action of plitidepsin. Up to today, PharmaMar has described that the target of plitidepsin is the eEF1A2 protein, over expressed in tumor cells, as in breast cancer or multiple myeloma. Through its bonding to eEF1A2, plitidepsin annuls the oncogenic properties of its target.



For example, the bonding between eEF1A2 and Peroxiredoxin-1 controls the oxidative stress levels that favor tumor cell survival. Plitidepsin, on interrupting eEF1A2's bonding with Peroxiredoxin-1, increases the oxidative stress levels, provoking tumor cell death.



In the same way, plitidepsin interrupts the bonding of eEF1A2 with sphingosine kinase in the same way, an enzyme that regulates the level of the metabolites responsible for cell proliferation. The bonding of Plitidepsin to eEF1A2 inhibits the formation of the above mentioned metabolites, thus also limiting tumor growth.



In all cases, the final consequence of these interactions of plitidepsin with eEF1A2 is the activation of a suicidal program of cells called apoptosis.



Source: Eurekalert Advertisement Under the title "eEF1A2 interacts with and inhibits PKR to enhance cancer cell survival", the Company has presented the newly discovered oncogenic properties of eEF1A2, the target of plitidepsin . PharmaMar has discovered that this protein bond to the enzyme favoring in this way tumor growth. Plitidepsin inhibits this interaction obtaining the induction of cell death.Indeed, this is one step more in the understanding of the mechanism of action of plitidepsin. Up to today, PharmaMar has described that the target of plitidepsin is the eEF1A2 protein, over expressed in tumor cells, as in breast cancer or multiple myeloma. Through its bonding to eEF1A2, plitidepsin annuls the oncogenic properties of its target.For example, the bonding between eEF1A2 and Peroxiredoxin-1 controls the oxidative stress levels that favor tumor cell survival. Plitidepsin, on interrupting eEF1A2's bonding with Peroxiredoxin-1, increases the oxidative stress levels, provoking tumor cell death.In the same way, plitidepsin interrupts the bonding of eEF1A2 with sphingosine kinase in the same way, an enzyme that regulates the level of the metabolites responsible for cell proliferation. The bonding of Plitidepsin to eEF1A2 inhibits the formation of the above mentioned metabolites, thus also limiting tumor growth.In all cases, the final consequence of these interactions of plitidepsin with eEF1A2 is the activation of a suicidal program of cells called apoptosis.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

by Megha Ramaviswanathan on April 19, 2018 at 11:12 AM Research News