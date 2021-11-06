New Covid Variant Spreading Rapidly Across UK

More than 6 percent of the sequenced Covid-19 infections in the US trace to the highly transmissible Delta variant, Fauci said on Tuesday.
‘The US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has urged people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to stop the spread of the infection.’
The variant has become the dominant strain in the UK, accounting for an estimated 60 percent of new cases, replacing the B.1.1.7 strain, according to Fauci.
He called on more Americans to get vaccinated to keep the new variant from proliferating across the country.
Source: IANS