New Covid Variant Spreading Rapidly Across UK

New Covid-19 variant, which was first identified in India, is now spreading rapidly in the UK, warns the US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci.



The Delta variant, known by the scientific name B.1.617.2, has spread from where it was first discovered in India to over 60 countries, according to the World Health Organization, Xinhua reported.

‘The US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci has urged people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 to stop the spread of the infection.’





He called on more Americans to get vaccinated to keep the new variant from proliferating across the country.







More than 6 percent of the sequenced Covid-19 infections in the US trace to the highly transmissible Delta variant, Fauci said on Tuesday.