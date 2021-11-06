by Hannah Joy on  June 11, 2021 at 1:02 PM Coronavirus News
New Covid Variant Spreading Rapidly Across UK
New Covid-19 variant, which was first identified in India, is now spreading rapidly in the UK, warns the US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci.

The Delta variant, known by the scientific name B.1.617.2, has spread from where it was first discovered in India to over 60 countries, according to the World Health Organization, Xinhua reported.

More than 6 percent of the sequenced Covid-19 infections in the US trace to the highly transmissible Delta variant, Fauci said on Tuesday.


The variant has become the dominant strain in the UK, accounting for an estimated 60 percent of new cases, replacing the B.1.1.7 strain, according to Fauci.

He called on more Americans to get vaccinated to keep the new variant from proliferating across the country.



Source: IANS

