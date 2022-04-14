New COVID Vaccine may Protect Against Cancer

Advertisement

Patients undergoing treatment for blood cancers represent one such population, as their treatment regimens often damage healthy immune cells, particularly B cells, in addition to malignant ones.," Walz said. "."Many chemotherapies and some immunotherapies destroy B cells, the immune cells responsible for humoral responses. Currently approved SARS-CoV-2 vaccines rely heavily on humoral responses, which may be impaired in patients with a B-cell deficiency. One way to compensate for this is to enhance the response from T cells, another type of immune cell.," said Claudia Tandler, MSc, a graduate student at the University of Tübingen, who presented the study.."Designing a vaccine to stimulate T cells, Tandler explained, requires the careful selection of SARS-CoV-2 antigens—small pieces of viral proteins that can stimulate immune cells.While the current mRNA-based vaccines produce a larger piece of a single protein—the spike protein—which our cells can break down into antigens, Tandler and colleagues chose six specific antigens from different parts of the virus to make up their vaccine.CoVac-1 is a peptide vaccine, meaning that the protein pieces are injected directly, rather than being encoded via mRNA.," Tandler said.The researchers previously tested the safety and preliminary efficacy of CoVac-1 in individuals without immune deficiency and found that all those who received the vaccine maintained robust T-cell responses three months after vaccination, including responses against omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, with minimal systemic side effects.These results provided the foundation for a phase I/II clinical trial testing the vaccine's efficacy in immunocompromised patients.In the phase I part of this trial, the researchers recruited 14 patients with a B-cell deficiency, including 12 patients with leukemia or lymphoma.The patients were given a single dose of CoVac-1 and monitored for up to six months for safety and immunogenicity. Notably, 64 percent of the patients in this study had been previously vaccinated with an approved SARS-CoV-2 vaccine that failed to elicit a humoral immune response.Fourteen days after vaccination, T-cell immune responses were observed in 71 percent of patients, which rose to 93 percent of patients 28 days after vaccination.The researchers measured the potency of CoVac-1-induced T-cell responses and found them to exceed spike-specific T-cell responses observed in B cell-deficient patients after vaccination with mRNA vaccines.T-cell responses from CoVac-1 also exceeded those mounted by individuals who are not immunocompromised following a SARS-CoV-2 infection.The researchers are currently preparing a phase III clinical trial to evaluate CoVac-1 in a larger population of immunocompromised individuals, and Walz is hopeful that the results will allow this new vaccine to protect cancer patients with B-cell deficiencies from severe cases of COVID-19.," Walz said.Limitations of this study include a relatively small sample size with low racial and ethnic diversity.Source: Medindia