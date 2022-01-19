About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Covid Treatment Guidelines Include Remdesivir and Tocilizumab

by Hannah Joy on January 19, 2022 at 11:38 AM
Font : A-A+

New Covid Treatment Guidelines Include Remdesivir and Tocilizumab

New revised Covid treatment guidelines have been issued in the country, as India continues to report large number of daily Covid cases.

As per the new guidelines, Remdesivir and Tocilizumab have been included in the clinical management of Covid treatment with restrictions and conditions. However, Molnupiravir has not been included in the new guidelines as a drug to be used for Covid treatment.

Advertisement


The new guidelines prescribe Remdesivir (EUA) to be considered only in patients within 10 days of onset of symptoms to those having moderate to severe disease (requiring supplemental oxygen), but who are not on IMV or ECMO.

Consider Remdesivir for 5 days to treat hospitalized patients with Covid-19, the new guidelines said. The guidelines clearly outlined that the drug should not be used in patients who are not on oxygen support or in home setting. The recommended dose for this drug is 200 mg IV on day 1 followed by 100 mg IV OD for next 4 days.
Advertisement

Tocilizumab may be considered in case of rapidly progressing Covid-19 needing oxygen supplementation or IMV and not responding adequately to steroids (preferably within 24-48 hours of onset of severe disease/ICU admission), as per the guidelines.

It should preferably be given with steroids. The drug may be considered when there is no active TB, fungal, systemic bacterial infection. The recommended single dose for the drug is 4 to 6 mg/kg (400 mg in 60 kg adult) in 100 ml NS over 1 hour.

As per the new guidelines, Covid-19 patients showing mild symptoms without shortness of breath and hypoxia are required to observe home isolation.

Those suffering from mild Covid should seek medical attention only if they are having difficulty in breathing, or have high fever or severe cough lasting for more than 5 days.

People suffering from moderate Covid symptoms, those undergoing breathlessness or with SP02 levels fluctuating between 90 and 93 percent at room air, can get admitted to the clinical ward for Covid treatment.

According to the new guidelines, such patients should be given oxygen support.

Covid patients with SP02 levels lower than 90 percent should be admitted to the ICU. Such patients should be put on respiratory support.

The guidelines underlined to consider use of NIV (helmet or face mask interface depending on availability) in patients with increasing oxygen requirements if work of breathing is low.

HFNC should be used in patients with increasing oxygen requirements. Intubation should be prioritized in patients with high work of breathing/if NIV is not tolerated.

Other treatments include anti-inflammatory therapy (Inj Methylprednisolone 1 to 2mg/kg IV in 2 divided doses or an equivalent dose of dexamethasone) usually for duration of 5 to 10 days.

After clinical improvement, a patient should be discharged as per the revised discharge criteria, said the guidelines.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Pfizer Anti-Viral Drug Improves Health in 92% of Covid Patie...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Goji Berries May Protect Against Age-Related Vision Loss
Goji Berries May Protect Against Age-Related Vision Loss
Tapping — A Proven Self-Applied Stress Intervention
Tapping — A Proven Self-Applied Stress Intervention
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) 

Recommended Reading
Genes Spot Potential Drugs for Early COVID Treatment
Genes Spot Potential Drugs for Early COVID Treatment
Using human genetics, scientists should prioritize clinical trials of drugs that target two ......
Antiviral Drug Umifenovir Proves Successful In COVID Treatment
Antiviral Drug Umifenovir Proves Successful In COVID Treatment
Clinical trials of antiviral drug, Umifenovir in COVID-19 treatment have been successful. If proper ...
COVID-19 Delays Treatment of Other Ailments
COVID-19 Delays Treatment of Other Ailments
A new survey has found that high concern for COVID-19 infections resulted in delay in treatment of ....
Misinformation on COVID Treatment Linked to Overhyped Science
Misinformation on COVID Treatment Linked to Overhyped Science
Researchers call for stronger regulations to deter the sale of unproven cell-based products, and ......
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)