New COVID Testing Kit 'SENSIT' Shows 86-100% Specificity
SENSIT, the rapid COVID-19 Ag kit exhibits sensitivity and specificity of 86% and 100%, respectively and has a shelf life of 24 months.

Sharing the inputs, Ministry of Science and Technology said the kit has been developed by Ubio Biotechnology Systems Pvt Ltd for qualitative detection of SARS CoV-2 Nucleocapsid Protein with an assay time of 15 minutes under the aegis of Covid-19 Research Consortium.

"The test works on the principle of sandwich immunoassay and utilizes a pair of monoclonal antibodies which when bound to Covid-19 specific antigen, result in the appearance of a coloured line," said the Ministry.


"The kit exhibits sensitivity and specificity of 86 per cent and 100 per cent, respectively and has a shelf life of 24 months. SENSIT Rapid Covid-19 Ag Kit has been successfully commercialised."

Such quick tests allow healthcare professionals to detect infected individuals quickly, saving their time and allowing them to provide better advice and treatment to the infected individual.

The quick testing procedure involves antigen testing which provides the result for hundreds of samples within a short span of time.

Several innovators and entrepreneurs have been working tirelessly for developing accurate, affordable and accessible testing kits for not only providing aid to the healthcare workers in such tough times for easy detection but also for boosting the biotechnology ecosystem in India.

