New Covid Cases Push TN's Tally to 309k

Tamil Nadu reported 5,914 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the tally to 3.9 lakhs cases, health officials said.



As many as 6,037 patients were discharged from various healthcare facilities in the state, taking the total recoveries to 244,675, the officials added.

Source: IANS

Chennai continued to head the Covid chart with 976 fresh cases. Active cases in the city now stands at 11,328.