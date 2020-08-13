New Covid Cases Push TN's Tally to 309k

Tamil Nadu reported 5,914 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the tally to 3.9 lakhs cases, health officials said. As many as 6,037 patients were discharged from various healthcare facilities in the state, taking the total recoveries to 244,675, the officials added. Chennai continued to head the Covid chart with 976 fresh cases. Active cases in the city now stands at 11,328. ‘As many as 6,037 patients were discharged from various healthcare facilities in the state.’ Source: IANS << How Frequently is Hormone Therapy Used After Oophorectomy? Ex-President Health Worsens, on Ventilator Support >> Recommended Reading Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE Middle East Respiratory Syndrome MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses. READ MORE Neck Cracking Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels. READ MORE Most Popular on Medindia Blood - Sugar Chart Indian Medical Journals Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) More News on: Neck Cracking