by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 13, 2020 at 7:58 AM Respiratory Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Covid Cases Push TN's Tally to 309k
Tamil Nadu reported 5,914 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the tally to 3.9 lakhs cases, health officials said.

As many as 6,037 patients were discharged from various healthcare facilities in the state, taking the total recoveries to 244,675, the officials added.

Chennai continued to head the Covid chart with 976 fresh cases. Active cases in the city now stands at 11,328.


Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

Neck Cracking