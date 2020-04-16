by Iswarya on  April 16, 2020 at 1:08 PM Tropical Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New COVID-19 Test Could Soon be Faster and Accurate with Novel Method
New test developed may detect the novel coronavirus more precisely and quickly, and relieve the pressure on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based tests currently used in the battle against COVID-19 pandemic. The findings of the study are published in the journal ACS Nano.

Millions of people have been tested for the novel coronavirus, most using a kit that relies on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR). This sensitive method amplifies SARS-CoV-2 RNA from patient swabs so that tiny amounts of the virus can be detected. However, as the pandemic surges, this laboratory workhorse is showing signs of strain. Now, researchers reporting a proof-of-concept study have developed a potentially more accurate diagnostic based on plasmonic photothermal sensing.

Health experts agree that expanded testing is crucial for controlling the spread of COVID-19. However, testing in many countries, including the U.S., has lagged behind because of limited supplies of some reagents and a backlog of samples awaiting available PCR machines and laboratory personnel. In addition, a number of false-negative and -positive test results have been reported. Other methods, such as computed tomography (known as "CT") scanning and culturing, do not provide quick or real-time results. Jing Wang and colleagues wanted to develop a faster, potentially more accurate COVID-19 test for detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus that could be a practical alternative to PCR.


The researchers based their test on a technique called localized surface plasmon resonance, which can detect interactions between molecules on the surface of a constructed metallic nanostructure as a local change in refractive index. The team made DNA probes that recognized specific SARS-CoV-2 RNA sequences and attached them to gold nanoparticles. When they added pieces of the virus's genome, the RNA attached to the complementary probes like a zipper being closed.

The team used a laser to heat up the nanoparticles, making it more difficult for imperfectly matched sequences to remain attached, reducing false-positives. For example, a nucleic acid "zipper" missing a couple of teeth indicating a partial mismatch would unzip under these conditions. In this way, the researchers could discriminate between SARS-CoV-2 and its close relative, SARS-CoV-1. The assay detected amounts of viral RNA below those present in respiratory swabs in a matter of minutes.

Although the test still needs to be tested on intact viral RNA from patient samples, it could help relieve the current pressure on PCR-based tests, the researchers say.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Pandemic: Simple Ideas to Help Kids Deal with Stress during Coronavirus Crisis
Staying indoors all day and social distancing during COVID-19 lockdown can wreak havoc on your child's mental health. Here are a few simple tips to help kids to beat stress and overcome boredom during coronavirus crisis.
READ MORE
Coronavirus Outbreak: 5 Ways to Keep Your Hands from Drying and Cracking
Hand hygiene is the most important thing right now due to coronavirus outbreak. Frequent washing can make your skin dry and cracked. Here are five tips that help keep your hands from drying and cracking.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.
READ MORE
Torsion Testis
Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.
READ MORE
Undescended Testicles
An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Undescended TesticlesVaricoceleTesticle Pain - Symptom EvaluationTorsion TestisOrchidectomyCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake