New Cost-Effective Multiple Myeloma Treatment

Natco Pharma launches generic Pomalidomide in the U.S., providing an affordable care for multiple myeloma and AIDS patients.
Natco Pharma and Breckenridge Pharmaceutical have launched a more affordable version of the cancer drug Pomalyst (Pomalidomide) in the U.S.
Natco Pharma launches generic of cancer drug in U.S.
This new generic medicine offers a lower-cost treatment option for people fighting complex blood cancers like multiple myeloma, making life-saving therapy more accessible for families.
Breckenridge launches Pomalidomide Capsules, strengthening its oncology portfolio
Go to source)
Pomalidomide is a potent thalidomide analogue categorized as an ‘immune-modifying’ agent. The FDA-approved generic version is indicated for a range of critical oncology conditions:
- Multiple Myeloma: The drug Pomalidomide is prescribed for adult patients who have already undergone at least two prior therapies, including ‘lenalidomide’ and a proteasome inhibitor (a targeted therapy), and have shown disease progression.
- AIDS-Related Kaposi Sarcoma: The drug offers an essential lifeline for patients with Kaposi sarcoma (AIDS-related cancer) where highly active antiretroviral therapy (HAART) has failed.
NATCO Pharma Launches Generic Pomalidomide Capsules in U.S. Market
Go to source)
- HIV-Negative Kaposi Sarcoma: The drug is also approved for adult patients with this rare cancer (Kaposi sarcoma) who do not have an HIV diagnosis
Why is Dosing Flexibility Important for Multiple Myeloma Patients?Natco is offering the new generic Pomalidomide in every standard dose such as 1mg, 2mg, 3mg, and 4mg. This gives doctors the flexibility to customize treatment to fit each patient's specific needs.
Natco Pharma Launched a Generic Version of Celgene's Pomalyst in US
Go to source)
This launch is a massive deal for the healthcare market because the brand-name version (Pomalyst) sold over $3.2 billion last year alone.
By being among the first to launch, Natco and Breckenridge get a special 180-day window to establish themselves as leaders in affordable cancer care before more competitors join in.
Are There Copay Assistance Programs for Generic Pomalidomide?Rajeev Nannapaneni, the leader of Natco Pharma, explained that the company’s main goal is to make sure expensive, specialized medicines are available and affordable for people everywhere. Because cancer treatments can be very costly, their partner, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, has set up copay assistance programs.
This is vital because it ensures that a patient's bank account does not stand in the way of their recovery, preventing any dangerous delays in starting their treatment. Because Pomalidomide is a powerful and complex cancer drug, it is only sold through a restricted network of specialty pharmacies and clinics.
HIGHLIGHTS OF PRESCRIBING INFORMATION
Go to source)
Pharmacists and doctors at these locations are specially trained to monitor your progress, manage side effects, and provide the high standard of care required for successful cancer treatment.
