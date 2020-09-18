New Coronavirus Cluster Identified in Malaysia

New coronavirus cluster has been identified after a woman who had been screened prior to being admitted to a hospital, with two testing positive so far. The Ministry's Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said that of the 21 new cases detected on Thursday, 16 were locally transmitted, reports Xinhua news agency.



The five other cases were imported. With the new cases, Malaysia's overall caseload increased to 10,052, while the deaths toll stood at 128.



Another 15 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 9,250, or 92 per cent of all cases. Of the remaining 674 active cases, 13 are being held in intensive care units and two of those are in need of assisted breathing.



