medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Contact Lens Patch to Treat Eye Diseases Discovered

by Adeline Dorcas on  November 21, 2018 at 12:55 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Newly developed contact lens patch with microneedles can treat eye diseases such as glaucoma and macular degeneration effectively and painlessly, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nature Communications.
New Contact Lens Patch to Treat Eye Diseases Discovered
New Contact Lens Patch to Treat Eye Diseases Discovered

Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) scientists have developed a 'contact lens' patch with microneedles that could provide a painless and efficient alternative to current methods of treating eye diseases such as glaucoma and macular degeneration.

Current localized treatment methods such as eye drops and ointments are hindered by the eye's natural defenses, blinking, and tears. Eye injections can be painful and carry a risk of infection and eye damage. As a result, some patients are unable to keep up with the prescribed regime for their eye ailments, many of which require long-term management.

The proof-of-concept patch, successfully tested in mice, is covered with biodegradable microneedles that deliver drugs into the eye in a controlled release. After pressing it onto the eye surface briefly and gently - much like putting on contact lenses - the drug-containing microneedles detach by themselves and stay in the cornea, releasing the drug over time as they dissolve.

When tested on mice with corneal vascularisation, a single application of the patch was 90 percent more effective in alleviating the condition than applying a single eye drop with 10 times more drug content.

This novel approach, developed by a team led by NTU Singapore Professor Chen Peng from the School of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering (SCBE), with clinical insights from Singapore National Eye Centre's Associate Professor Gemmy Cheung.

The team includes Assistant Professor Wang Xiaomeng from NTU's Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine, and Assistant Professor Xu Chenjie and research fellow Dr. Aung Than from SCBE.

Professor Chen, the biotechnology expert behind the fat-burning microneedle patch, said this approach could realize the unmet medical need for a localized, long-lasting and efficient eye drug delivery with good patient compliance.

He said, "The microneedles are made of a substance found naturally in the body, and we have shown in lab tests on mice that they are painless and minimally invasive. If we successfully replicate the same results in human trials, the patch could become a good option for eye diseases that require long-term management at home, such as glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

"Patients who find it hard to keep up with the regime of repeatedly applying eye drops and ointments would also find the patch useful as well, as it has the potential to achieve the same therapeutic effect with a smaller and less frequent dosage."

Prof Chen added that the patch could also help to tackle the rising disease burden of eye conditions. A local 2018 study projected that patients with eye diseases in Singapore will rise significantly by 2040, with glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and age-related macular degeneration cases set to double.

Novel Approach in Treating Eye Diseases

Currently, localized treatment options are hampered by the eye's physiological and structural barriers, including blinking and tears that wash out any drugs applied directly to the eye's surface.

Topical drugs such as eye drops and ointments require repetitive applications with high dosage as less than 5 percent of the drug is absorbed by the eye each time, and the drug is quickly cleared out by the eye.

Conventional eye injections can penetrate the surface barriers, but face the same problem or poor drug retention due to the backflow of injected solution and subsequent tear wash-out. Aside from carrying a risk of infection or permanent eye damage, patient compliance is poor due to pain and the need for frequent clinic visits.

Prof Chen added, "These two current methods only produce a burst release of drug with a short effective duration. This is not ideal, especially when treating chronic progressive eye diseases that require slow and sustained treatment, such as glaucoma."

To tackle these problems, the team developed a 2mm by 2mm patch with nine microneedles that can be loaded with drugs for lab tests on mice.

Each needle, thinner than a strand of hair, is shaped like a pyramid for optimal tissue penetration. The needle is made of hyaluronic acid, a substance found in the eye and is used often in eye drops. A modified version of the hyaluronic acid is added to form a second layer of the needle to slow down the rate at which the needle degrades, ensuring a slower release of the drug.

Dr. Aung Than, NTU research fellow at SCBE, then planned and conducted experiments over a week on mice with corneal vascularisation, a sight-threatening condition where new blood vessels grow into the corneal tissue due to oxygen deprivation. In this study, the researchers loaded the microneedles with DC101, an antibody that targets the growth factor that promotes blood vessel formation.

In mice with the patches applied, there was a 90 percent reduction in the area of blood vessels with a single treatment dose of 1 microgram. In contrast, when a single drop of the same drug with a much higher dose of 10 micrograms was applied, there was no significant reduction.

There was also no puncture found on the cornea after a week, suggesting that the microneedles are strong enough to penetrate the cornea, but not too stiff to spear through the whole cornea.

Prof. Chen said the team has filed a patent, and is currently working on further improving the eye patch technology. They are also looking to partner clinician scientists to study the feasibility of conducting medical trials.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a group of disorders involving the optic nerve, often associated with a rise in intraocular pressure. Uncontrolled glaucoma can lead to blindness.

Top 10 Tips for Contact Lens Wearers

A contact lens is an artificial lens placed on the cornea for refractive, treatment or diagnostic purposes. Learn the best tips to be safe with them.

Age Related Macular Degeneration

Age related macular degeneration is a disease of the elderly, wherein the macula or the central part of the retina gets affected, leading to loss of vision.

Non-Viral Ocular Gene Therapy Using Laser, Nanotechnology Offer New Hope to Treat Eye Diseases

Light scalpel: One step closer to non-viral ocular gene therapy using laser and nanotechnology can offer new hope to patients with glaucoma, retinitis or macular degeneration.

Allergy Eye Drops

Eye allergies are treated with different types of eye drops such as lubricants, antihistamines, NSAIDs and corticosteroids. Eye drops are used to reduce allergies, eye infection and help healing.

Astigmatism

Astigmatism is a refractive error of the eye, which causes blurred or distorted vision. Astigmatism is one of the most common vision problems.

Conjunctivitis

Conjunctivitis or Pink Eye causes redness and soreness of the conjunctiva and is responsible for 1% of all emergency visits to a hospital.

Hyperopia

Long sightedness also known as hyperopia or farsightedness is a common vision problem. Long-sighted people have difficulty seeing near objects than distant objects.

Keratoconus

Keratoconus is a bilateral condition affecting both the eyes. Usually one eye is more severely affected than the other. Both males and females are equally affected.

Myopia

Myopia is the inability of a person to see the distant objects clearly. Myopia is also known as near or short sightedness.

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

More News on:

Astigmatism Conjunctivitis Myopia hyperopia Nervous Tic Eye Vision LASIK Surgery Facts Allergy Eye Drops Keratoconus 

What's New on Medindia

RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) in Children

Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Top 10 Body Parts You Can Damage By Smoking
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive