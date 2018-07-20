medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Compound Protects Against Neurodegeneration

by Colleen Fleiss on  July 20, 2018 at 1:56 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In nematode worms the new compound that protects against neurodegeneration has been identified by University of Liverpool researchers. The finding enables novel treatments for human neurodegenerative diseases to be developed in the future.
New Compound Protects Against Neurodegeneration
New Compound Protects Against Neurodegeneration

With the predicted growth of the global ageing population, cases of age-associated neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) are expected to rise. However, most current therapies do not decelerate or modify disease, and efforts to develop new treatments have been met with high attrition rates.

It is therefore a promising repurposing candidate for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative diseases. However, high concentrations of the drug are required for its protective effects in animal models, which may limit its translational potential and impede the identification of its molecular mechanism of action.

100 times more potent

Researchers, led by Professor Alan Morgan from the University's Institute of Translational Medicine, aimed to develop a more potent version of the drug to avoid these impediments.

In a collaborative approach involving University of Liverpool experts in Chemistry, (Professor Paul O'Neill, Dr Neil Berry), Nuclear magnetic resonance (Dr Marie Phelan) and nematode worms (Dr Shi Quan Wong, Professor Bob Burgoyne, Dr Jeff Barclay) the team identified a novel neuroprotective molecule called MPS that is chemically similar to ethosuximide, but is much more potent in reducing neurodegeneration in a worm model of ALS.

Professor Morgan, said: "Our research has revealed a novel neuroprotective activity of MPS that is over 100 times more potent than ethosuximide.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Related Links

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Caring for Alzheimers disease patients

Caring for Alzheimers disease patients

Alzheimer's disease is a complex brain disorder that triggers the most common form of dementia. The slide show will show how patients need support and care as dementia progresses.

Quiz on Parkinson's Disease

Quiz on Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease is a disease of the central nervous system. Here's an interesting quiz to find out more about this degenerative ...

Mathematical Model Reveals Glycoside Mixes that Taste the Best

Mathematical Model Reveals Glycoside Mixes that Taste the Best

Stevia blends that deliver superior taste, allowing for unprecedented levels of sugar reduction while keeping taste quality has been identified by a research team at the Kellen Communications - New York.

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Blount's Disease / Growth Disorder

Blount's Disease / Growth Disorder

Blount's disease is a developmental disorder in which the shinbone is affected, resulting in ...

 Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis Nigricans (Skin Pigmentation Disorder)

Acanthosis nigricans is a skin condition in which discoloration and hyperpigmentation of the skin ...

 Gastrointestinal Bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal Bleeding (GI Bleed)

Gastrointestinal Bleeding refers to hemorrhage that occurs from one or more portions of the ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...