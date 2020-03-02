medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Anti-Aging News

New Compound Holds Promise for Treating Alzheimer's Disease

by Ramya Rachamanti on  February 3, 2020 at 8:26 PM Anti-Aging News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Novel compound C1 is a promising candidate for inhibiting the production of amyloid, the abnormal protein that form toxic clumps, called fibrils, inside the brains of patients with Alzheimer's disease, according to the study published in the Royal Society of Chemistry's Chemical Communications.
New Compound Holds Promise for Treating Alzheimer's Disease
New Compound Holds Promise for Treating Alzheimer's Disease

The compound uses a novel mechanism to efficiently prevent the enzyme gamma-secretase from producing amyloids.

Show Full Article


Amyloid fibrils are largely composed of the peptide Amyloid beta, which is produced when enzymes, including gamma secretase, make cuts to the amyloid precursor protein found in high concentrations the membrane of brain cells.

C1 is a covalent gamma-secretase inhibitor that blocks the active site on the precursor protein where gamma-secretase would bind to transform it into amyloids, rather than - as traditional enzyme inhibitors do - blocking the active site on gamma-secretase itself.

"Historically, drug trials for gamma secretase inhibitors failed because traditional enzyme inhibitors have severe side effects. They stopped all of the normal functions of gamma secretase," said Chunyu Wang, a professor of biological sciences and member of the Center for Biotechnology and Interdisciplinary Studies (CBIS) at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

"Our compound binds to the cleavage site of the precursor protein instead of the enzyme itself, which may avoid many problems associated with traditional enzyme inhibitors."

In 2018, with support from the Warren Alpert Foundation, Wang began screening drugs to identify a compound that targets the amyloid precursor protein substrate, which would block the activity of gamma secretase involved in amyloid production while allowing all other functions. He began the search with "in silico screening," using computer modeling to test tens of millions of compounds.

C1 was one of several candidates to emerge from that screening. As described in the paper, C1 blocks amyloid production with high efficiency when present at micromolar concentrations, both in test tubes and in cell culture. The research is patent pending.

C1 is a covalent inhibitor, meaning it forms a chemical bond with its target. Wang said that because of their permanent bond, covalent inhibitors are more durable than their non-covalent counterparts.

Covalent inhibitors make up about one-third of the drug market, even though they have traditionally been viewed as having a higher risk of causing immune reactivity. In recent years, there is surge in the development of covalent inhibitors, as more highly specific covalent inhibitors showed excellent efficacy towards challenging drug targets.

"With a new approach to tackling the principal pathology of Alzheimer's disease, Chunyu's work is generating a fresh roster of drug candidates with enormous promise," said Deepak Vashishth, the director of CBIS. "His works speaks to the power of the interdisciplinary culture of research at CBIS, and we are pleased with this early result."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Recommended Reading

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Blocked Tear Duct

Fast Beat Music Makes Your Daily Exercise More Effective

Low-protein Diet may Cut Down Heart Disease Risk
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive