medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

New Clinical Method Cuts Antibiotic Use

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 26, 2018 at 8:22 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The new clinical checklist developed by Duke Health scientists helped doctors to shorten the antibiotic duration for patients with uncomplicated staphylococcal bloodstream infections by nearly two days.
New Clinical Method Cuts Antibiotic Use
New Clinical Method Cuts Antibiotic Use

That's good news for individual patients and could also help reduce antibiotic resistance on a broader scale.

"Staphylococci are among the most common causes of blood infection in the country," said Thomas L. Holland, M.D., assistant professor of medicine at Duke and lead author of a study appearing Sept. 25 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The algorithm is based on specific clinical characteristics, such as how long the patient has had a fever, blood culture results, findings of heart infection, and other criteria. These criteria help doctors determine whether the infection is simple, uncomplicated or complicated -- the most severe -- in which infection has spread to the heart, spine or some other site in the body. The study included 509 patients with staph bloodstream infections at 16 medical centers in the U.S. and Spain. Roughly half of the patients were randomly assigned to receive the algorithm-guided duration of antibiotic. For the other half, doctors determined the duration of their antibiotic treatment based on standard practice.

Patients in both groups recovered at the same rate: 82 percent of the algorithm patients and 81.5 percent of the standard care patients had positive outcomes, according to the study. Complications were also statistically similar between the two groups, with 32.5 percent of algorithm patients and 28.3 percent of standard practice patients developing an adverse event, such as the infection spreading or getting worse.

However, the data showed a significant difference in antibiotic duration among patients with simple and uncomplicated infections -- those in which infection had not spread to other parts of the body.

For these patients, an algorithm-guided treatment plan allowed doctors to stop IV antibiotics almost two days sooner than similar patients receiving standard care (4.4 days versus 6.2 days). "Any reductions in the use of antibiotics to treat these infections would be a significant benefit in our effort to fight antibiotic resistance, particularly when these measures can be undertaken without harm to patients," Holland said.

"The big point of this study is doing the same with less," said senior author Vance G. Fowler, M.D., professor of medicine at Duke and member of the Duke Clinical Research Institute. "If we are able to have the same outcomes but use less antibiotics, that has tremendous benefit at all levels of care."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products

Antibiotics like tetracyclines and fluoroquinolones used in the treatment of bacterial infections interact mainly with dairy products and lead to adverse side effects.

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections

Fighting infections the natural way and preventing them is always more effective than consuming medicines and antibiotics to treat them.

Test your Knowledge on Antibiotic Resistance

Test your Knowledge on Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic resistance is a growing public health concern that has reached gigantic proportions. Antibiotic resistance is a change that occurs in bacteria when they are exposed to antibiotics used to treat infections caused by them. This change makes ...

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Boils - Treatment by Drugs

Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. These can be easily treated using antibiotics.

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance

Drug resistance is often a problem in malaria, tuberculosis, HIV, sexually transmitted diseases and hospital acquired diseases. Judicious use of antibiotics can control the problem.

Eye Infections

Eye Infections

Eye infection is a common problem that often causes pain and discomfort to the eyes. Common symptoms of eye infection include pain, redness of eye or eyelids, eye discharge.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome

Multiple drug allergy syndrome or multiple drug hypersensitivity syndrome is a condition that causes allergy to two or more unrelated drugs.

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE)

Enterococci are a group of gram-negative bacteria that mostly inhabit the human gut. At present there are very few antibiotics that are capable of treating enterococcal infections but research is being done on developing many more.

More News on:

MRSA - The Super Bug Drug Resistance - Antibiotic Resistance Antibiotics Eye Infections Natural Antibiotics to Fight Bacterial Infections Vancomycin-Resistant Enterococci (VRE) Boils - Treatment by Drugs Multiple Drug Allergy Syndrome Interaction of Antibiotics with Dairy Products 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Self-Medication

Self-Medication

Self-medication is treating self with non-prescription or over the counter medications, for ...

 Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy ...

 Health Benefits of Eating Prunes

Health Benefits of Eating Prunes

Prunes are dried plums that are packed with nutrients like vitamins and minerals that are essential ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive