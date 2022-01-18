About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Clinical Guidelines on the Diagnosis and Management of Diverticulitis

by Dr Jayashree on January 18, 2022 at 8:53 PM
Font : A-A+

New Clinical Guidelines on the Diagnosis and Management of Diverticulitis

Uncomplicated diverticulitis can be treated in an outpatient setting without antibiotics, according to two new clinical guidelines from the American College of Physicians (ACP).

Patients with the complicated disease should be referred for colonoscopy after an initial episode if they have not had a recent colonoscopy.

Advertisement


Published in Annals of Internal Medicine, the guidelines are based on the best available evidence on the clinical benefits and harms, test accuracy, patient values and preferences, and consideration of costs.

The clinical guidelines also include input from two public members of the organization's Clinical Guidelines Committee (CGC) and a seven-member CGC Public Panel, who provide layperson perspectives on values and preferences.
Advertisement

Diverticulitis is an inflammation of the diverticula, small, bulging pouches in the lining of the large intestine (colon) and acute diverticulitis episodes are usually uncomplicated.

Uncomplicated diverticulitis refers to localized inflammation, whereas complicated diverticulitis refers to inflammation associated with an abscess, phlegmon, fistula, obstruction, bleeding, and perforation.

In diagnosis and management of acute left-sided colonic diverticulitis, ACP suggests that clinicians use abdominal CT imaging for patients when there is diagnostic uncertainty in a patient with suspected acute left-sided colonic diverticulitis.

Manage most patients with acute left-sided colonic diverticulitis in an outpatient setting and initially manage select patients with acute uncomplicated left-sided colonic diverticulitis without antibiotics.

In colonoscopy for diagnostic evaluation and interventions to prevent recurrence after acute left-sided colonic diverticulitis, ACP suggests that clinicians refer patients for a colonoscopy after an initial episode of complicated left-sided colonic diverticulitis in patients who have not had recent colonoscopy.

Do not use mesalamine to prevent recurrent diverticulitis and discuss elective surgery to prevent recurrent diverticulitis after initial treatment in patients who have either uncomplicated diverticulitis that is persistent or recurs frequently or complicated diverticulitis.

The informed decision whether or not to undergo surgery should be personalized based on a discussion of potential benefits, harms, costs, and patient preferences.

The new, evidence-based guidelines are based on systematic reviews conducted by the Brown Evidence-based Practice Center, funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).

Researchers extracted study data and risk of bias on the diagnosis, treatment, and management of acute left-sided diverticulitis, and all studies were assessed for quality of evidence.

ACP's advice addresses the best course of treatment for patients, focused on management in an outpatient setting, with fewer drugs, to help improve a condition that can often result in quality-of-life issues and can lead to more serious conditions if not treated appropriately.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Introducing School-based Programs Lower Heart Disease Risk
Link Between COVID-19 and Cardiovascular Disease >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Goji Berries May Protect Against Age-Related Vision Loss
Goji Berries May Protect Against Age-Related Vision Loss
Tapping — A Proven Self-Applied Stress Intervention
Tapping — A Proven Self-Applied Stress Intervention
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
Black Pepper as Preventive Measure Against Omicron
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis Diverticulitis Diet Colostomy 

Recommended Reading
Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis is characterized by sac-like outpouching in the intestinal wall. Inflammation of ......
Diverticulitis Diet
Diverticulitis Diet
Diverticulitis is an easily preventable disorder. You just need to pay more attention to your diet. ...
Constipation
Constipation
Constipation, or difficulty passing stool, is a common digestive complaint and is a symptom of ......
Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening with Colonoscopy
Colonoscopy is a widely used endoscopic procedure to screen individuals for colorectal cancer. It .....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)