New Clinical Guidelines on the Diagnosis and Management of Diverticulitis

The clinical guidelines also include input from two public members of the organization's Clinical Guidelines Committee (CGC) and a seven-member CGC Public Panel, who provide layperson perspectives on values and preferences.Uncomplicated diverticulitis refers to localized inflammation, whereas complicated diverticulitis refers to inflammation associated with an abscess, phlegmon, fistula, obstruction, bleeding, and perforation.In diagnosis and management of acute left-sided colonic diverticulitis, ACP suggests that clinicians use abdominal CT imaging for patients when there is diagnostic uncertainty in a patient with suspected acute left-sided colonic diverticulitis.Manage most patients with acute left-sided colonic diverticulitis in an outpatient setting and initially manage select patients with acute uncomplicated left-sided colonic diverticulitis without antibiotics.In colonoscopy for diagnostic evaluation and interventions to prevent recurrence after acute left-sided colonic diverticulitis, ACP suggests thatDo not use mesalamine to prevent recurrent diverticulitis and discuss elective surgery to prevent recurrent diverticulitis after initial treatment in patients who have either uncomplicated diverticulitis that is persistent or recurs frequently or complicated diverticulitis.The informed decision whether or not to undergo surgery should be personalized based on a discussion of potential benefits, harms, costs, and patient preferences.The new, evidence-based guidelines are based on systematic reviews conducted by the Brown Evidence-based Practice Center, funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).Researchers extracted study data and risk of bias on the diagnosis, treatment, and management of acute left-sided diverticulitis, and all studies were assessed for quality of evidence.ACP's advice addresses the best course of treatment for patients, focused on management in an outpatient setting, with fewer drugs, to help improve a condition that can often result in quality-of-life issues and can lead to more serious conditions if not treated appropriately.Source: Medindia