New Cholera Outbreak Declared in South Sudan

by Colleen Fleiss on May 10, 2022 at 11:29 PM
Eight cholera cases have been declared in South Sudan's Ministry of Health. The Ministry said the move follows tests conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory in Juba that confirmed the outbreak, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Public is being urged not to panic but remain calm and observe all the precautionary measures to prevent community transmission and spread in populations with inadequate access to safe drinking water, poor personal hygiene, and inadequate access to improved sanitation facilities," the Ministry said in a statement.

 Cholera is an infection of the small intestine and is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.
It said so far, a total of 31 cases including one death have been reported from Rubkona town and Bentiu IDP camp.

Cholera Cases in Sudan

The Ministry said the confirmed cases presented with watery diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration and were admitted and managed at MSF Bentiu protection of civilians (PoC) hospital, noting that all cases have been discharged.
 Cholera is an acute diarrheal disease that spreads as an epidemic and claims around one hundred thousand lives every year. Here's a quiz that tests how much you know about cholera!
It reported a confirmed case of cholera from Bentiu IDP camp on April 14 and the latest is the first cholera case to be reported in South Sudan since the devastating cholera outbreak in 2017, affecting more than 28,000 people with 644 deaths.

The Ministry said following the confirmation of the initial case on April 14 it has with support from partners deployed a rapid response team from April 22 to 29 to investigate the causes and support the state-level response. And adequate supplies have also been deployed to support the investigation and treatment of cases in Rubkona county.

According to the ministry, the government with support from its partners conducted two rounds of oral cholera vaccination in Rubkona county in January and March, respectively.

Source: IANS
 In Cameroon's Southwest region, 44 cholera deaths have been recorded. At least 14 people died of cholera between Wednesday and Thursday.
 A cholera outbreak in Nigeria has killed 325 people in 15 states and the capital Lagos between January and June of this year, according to health authorities.
