New Cerebral Palsy Treatment Via Baby Tooth Stem Cells

Stem cells from baby teeth can repair brain damage and improve motor function in chronic-phase cerebral palsy patients.

Novel stem cell therapy for cerebral palsy using stem cells from human exfoliated deciduous teeth



Stem cells from Human Exfoliated Deciduous teeth (SHED) can help treat cerebral palsy long after symptoms appear. The discovery was made by researchers from the Nagoya University, Japan. Cerebral palsy (CP) is usually diagnosed after birth, which causes movement and posture issues with no current cure. While early stem cell therapy shows promise, the new research shows it can work in later stages of CP. The condition affects many children for life.

CP affects approximately two to three out of every 1,000 births worldwide. For a long time, it has been considered a permanent condition with no known cure. Most cases are caused by lack of oxygen during birth. This lack of oxygen causes brain damage that leads to lifelong struggles with daily tasks and coordination.

Researchers have discovered that stem cells from baby teeth (scientifically known as SHED) could be a breakthrough treatment. These are powerful healing cells found inside the pulp of baby teeth that naturally fall out.

Until now, most stem cell research focused on treating brain injuries immediately after they happened (the acute phase). But this study focused on the chronic phase. The Japanese team, led by Professor Yoshiaki Sato, tested whether these stem cells could help during the chronic phase, long after the injury occurred. Using rat models that mirrored human pre-adolescence, they delivered the stem cells through a simple intravenous (IV) injection.

In a beam-walking test, this tested their coordination, balance, and how well their brain could control their paws. Untreated rats frequently slipped or missing steps. Treated rats performed better than untreated group.

The results showed that treated rats began using their weakened limb again, proving better physical balance. In cognitive tests, these rats learned faster and remembered tasks better, showing sharper brain power.

Using special imaging, scientists confirmed the stem cells traveled directly to the brain to begin repairs.

In cell culture experiments, researchers compared baby tooth stem cells to those from bone marrow and skin. They found that baby tooth stem cells were superior at promoting brain cell growth. Even without contact with other cells, these stem cells induced the regeneration of damaged nervous tissue.

The researchers found that these specific stem cells secrete a high amount of HGF (Hepatocyte Growth Factor). 

Nagoya University Hospital is already moving forward with a clinical study involving children with cerebral palsy. They are testing the safety of a single IV dose of the child's own baby tooth stem cells.

If these trials are successful, this could help cerebral palsy patients live a more independent life.