New Cerebral Palsy Treatment Via Baby Tooth Stem Cells

Stem cells from baby teeth can repair brain damage and improve motor function in chronic-phase cerebral palsy patients.
Stem cells from baby teeth (Stem cells from Human Exfoliated Deciduous teeth or SHED) can repair brain damage in cerebral palsy, even in the chronic phase, long after symptoms appear. The discovery was made by researchers from the Nagoya University, Japan. Cerebral palsy (CP) is usually diagnosed after birth, which causes movement and posture issues with no current cure.
Novel stem cell therapy for cerebral palsy using stem cells from human exfoliated deciduous teeth
While early stem cell therapy shows promise, the new research shows how SHED stem cells help restore neurological function and motor skills in later stages of CP.
What is Cerebral Palsy and Can it be Reversed?Cerebral palsy (CP) is a long-term condition caused by brain injury around birth. The condition affects movement, balance, and posture, making everyday tasks like walking or sitting difficult for many children.
CP affects approximately two to three out of every 1,000 births worldwide. For a long time, it has been considered a permanent condition with no known cure.
Most cases are caused by Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy (HIE), a medical term for when a baby’s brain doesn’t get enough oxygen or blood flow around the time of birth. This lack of oxygen causes brain damage that leads to lifelong struggles with daily tasks and coordination.
Researchers have discovered that stem cells from baby teeth (scientifically known as SHED) could be the key to repairing this brain damage, even years after the initial injury.
Are Baby Tooth Stem Cells a Promising Hope for Cerebral Palsy?SHED stands for Stem cells from Human Exfoliated Deciduous teeth. These are powerful healing cells found inside the pulp of baby teeth that naturally fall out.
Until now, most stem cell research focused on treating brain injuries immediately after they happened (the acute phase). But many children aren’t diagnosed with cerebral palsy until they are older and miss certain physical milestones.
The Japanese team, led by Professor Yoshiaki Sato, tested whether these stem cells could help during the chronic phase, long after the injury occurred. Using rat models that mirrored human pre-adolescence, they delivered the stem cells through a simple intravenous (IV) injection.
Baby Tooth Stem Cells Can Restore Balance and Limb FunctionIn a horizontal ladder test, selected rats had to walk across a ladder with rungs that were spaced unevenly. This tested their coordination, balance, and how well their brain could control their paws. Rats due to poor motor control, struggled to grip the rungs, frequently slipping or missing steps.
After receiving the baby tooth stem cell treatment, the rats had significantly fewer slips than untreated group.
The cylinder test showed that treated rats began using their weakened limb again, proving better physical balance. In the shuttle avoidance test, these rats learned faster and remembered tasks better, showing sharper brain power.
Using special imaging, scientists confirmed the stem cells traveled directly to the brain to begin repairs.
Baby Tooth Stem Cells Outperformed Bone Marrow and Skin Cells in Brain Cell GrowthIn cell culture experiments, researchers compared baby tooth stem cells to those from bone marrow and skin. They found that SHED cells are much more effective at stimulating the growth and multiplication of new brain cells.
Even without contact with other cells, these stem cells induced the regeneration of damaged nervous tissue.
Human Clinical Trials for Cerebral Palsy Stem Cell Therapy are UnderwayThe researchers found that these specific stem cells secrete a high amount of HGF (Hepatocyte Growth Factor). The HGF protein stimulates the growth of new nervous tissue and repairs the neural connections that were lost due to oxygen deprivation.
Nagoya University Hospital is already moving forward with a clinical study involving children with cerebral palsy. They are testing the safety of a single IV dose of the child’s own baby tooth stem cells.
If these trials are successful, it could lead to a future where a child’s lost tooth isn’t just a childhood milestone, but a biological resource that could one day restore their ability to walk, run, and live a more independent life.
Reference:
- Novel stem cell therapy for cerebral palsy using stem cells from human exfoliated deciduous teeth - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s13287-025-04828-y)
Source-Eurekalert