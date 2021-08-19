New Cell Type Helps in Heart Tissue Development

‘Heart tissue development from pre-epicardial cells is discovered.’

Researchers developed a recipe to generate pre-epicardial cells from human induced pluripotent stem cells, which are embryo-like cells derived from reprogrammed mature cells such as a patient𠏋 skin cells.When placed in contact with heart muscle cells, the pre-epicardial cells are further developed to epicardial cells and took on their important role of supporting embryonic heart formation--for example, by enhancing the maturation of nearby cardiomyocytes.Using this scientists were able to retrace early stages of heart development and generate millions of cardiomyocytes from a single blood draw, but forming the structure of the heart is very complex.While there are many more steps still required to complete the puzzle of heart development, this work adds an important piece that will hopefully help us and others in recapitulating cardiac development to generate novel therapies for heart failure.Such cell- or tissue-based therapies will restore or replace lost organ function in patients suffering from chronic organ failure such as heart failure, end stage lung disease, and kidney disease.Source: Medindia