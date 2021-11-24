About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

New Cell Shown to Regulate Heart Rate Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on November 24, 2021 at 5:35 PM
Font : A-A+

New Cell Shown to Regulate Heart Rate Discovered

A new type of cell in the heart that may help regulate heart rate has been identified by Notre Dame researchers.

The cells, which were termed nexus glia, resemble critical glial cells called astrocytes in the brain, according to research completed in the lab of Cody Smith, the Elizabeth and Michael Gallagher Associate Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences. When the newly identified cells were removed, the heart rate increased, and when they were deprived of a key gene that drives their glial development, the heart beat irregularly. The research was published recently in PLOS Biology.

Advertisement


"For me the definition of great science is something that you discover that opens up even more questions, and this, I think, is the definition of that," said Smith, who is also affiliated with the University's Center for Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine. "It's a discovery that now we have 100 questions we didn't even know existed, so we're following up on them to explore this path that has never been studied before."

And while there is not a definitive connection between the discovery and congenital heart defects, these cardiac nexus glia cells are located in the outflow tract of the heart, the same place where many congenital heart defects are found. The outflow tract is a structure that forms during development and contributes to a pathway connecting the ventricles to the arteries leaving the heart. The research team discovered the cells first in zebrafish hearts, then confirmed their existence in both mouse and human hearts.
Advertisement

Astrocytes were previously thought to reside only in the central nervous system — the brain and the spinal cord. Researchers in the Smith lab had wondered why organs that are supplied with nerves by the peripheral nervous system, which include all the remaining nerves in the body, did not appear to have astrocyte-like glial cells. They play an important role in building and maintaining neural circuits in the brain. Why would they not also exist elsewhere?

Nina Kikel-Coury, first author of the paper and a recent graduate of Smith's lab, said she searched for astrocyte-like glial cells in the heart because of the gap in knowledge, and because glial cells have been found in multiple organs, including the pancreas, spleen, lungs and intestines. However, their function is not always clear.

"I thought that if we could find a new cellular piece to the cardiovascular puzzle, it could be foundational for future work," she said.

Kikel-Coury was particularly interested in how these cells factored into a group of medical conditions called dysautonomia, which result from faults in the autonomic nervous system. She has one of the conditions, postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which causes lightheadedness, fainting and a rapid increase in heart rate.

While POTS could potentially be linked to the new cell discovered in the fundamental research outlined in the study, it is too soon to tell, Smith said.

"We don't completely know the function of these cells, but the concept that if you get rid of them, heart rates increase, could link it to certain disease cases," Smith said. "I think these glial cells could play a pretty important role in regulating the heart.

"This is another example of how studying basic neurobiology can lead to the understanding of many different disorders," Smith said. "I'm excited about the future."

In addition to Smith and Kikel-Coury, other authors on the study include Notre Dame researchers Kevin Vaughan, associate professor in the Department of Biological Sciences; Pinar Zorlutuna, the Sheehan Family Collegiate Professor of Engineering; Jacob P. Brandt; Isabel A. Correia; Michael R. O'Dea; Dana F. DeSantis; Gulberk Ozcebe; and Felicity Sterling.

The research was funded by the University of Notre Dame, the Elizabeth and Michael Gallagher Family, the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and the National Institutes of Health.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Countries Should Provide Healthcare and Sanitation to All: U...
Study Shows How Bacteria Makes Copper into Antibiotic >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Long-Term Glycemic Control - A Better Measure of COVID-19 Severity
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
Pyromania (Impulse Control Disorder)
Men's Health Awareness Month 2021
Men's Health Awareness Month 2021
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Parkinsons Disease Surgical Treatment Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Palpitations Symptom Evaluation Bradycardia Pericarditis Heart Rate and Heart Rhythm 

Recommended Reading
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital heart defects are structural abnormalities of the heart present at birth, and that ......
Test your Knowledge on Heart Healthy Diet
Test your Knowledge on Heart Healthy Diet
Heart disease is the leading cause of death - it claims more lives than all forms of cancer ......
Pulse Rate Chart (or) Heart Rate Chart
Pulse Rate Chart (or) Heart Rate Chart
Pulse rate or heart rate calculator helps you to find out the recommended average pulse rate for ......
Foods that Can Save Your Heart
Foods that Can Save Your Heart
Do you enjoy a glass of wine with your meal? If so it's good news for your heart!...
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic Valve Stenosis
Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of ...
Bradycardia
Bradycardia
A heart rate of less than 60/min is called bradycardia. Bradycardia causes, symptoms, diagnosis, tre...
Heart Rate and Heart Rhythm
Heart Rate and Heart Rhythm
Normal heart rate and rhythm can be measured by checking pulse on the wrist and evaluated with an el...
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve...
Palpitations Symptom Evaluation
Palpitations Symptom Evaluation
The cause of palpitations is diagnosed based on the history of the patient, and heart and blood test...
Pericarditis
Pericarditis
Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe ches...
Statins
Statins
Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms bu...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close