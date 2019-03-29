medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Heart Disease News

New Cardiac Patches to Help People Recover from Heart Attacks Developed

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 29, 2019 at 12:47 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New cardiac patch which is entirely biological, comprised of stem cells with vasculature that mimics real tissue could help repair a heart, reports a new study.
New Cardiac Patches to Help People Recover from Heart Attacks Developed
New Cardiac Patches to Help People Recover from Heart Attacks Developed

A team led by Feng Zhao, associate professor of biomedical engineering at Michigan Technological University, recently published two new papers on best practices in engineering prevascularized tissues.

The team's research paper, published in Theranostics, focuses on developing a stem cell cardiac patch made with tissue engineered with tiny blood vessels to be like real heart muscle. Their review paper published in Acta Biomaterialia, examines the pros and cons of six innovative strategies for aligning the microvessels in engineered tissues.

The vascular system brings nutrients and oxygen to tissues; important ingredients for successful healing following an organ transplant, heart surgery or skin graft. Microvascular structures, which are capillary-like microvessels, are particularly important and, in order to be effective, must be highly aligned, dense and mature. Engineering biomaterials with such a robust vascular system are difficult and depend on the framework -- the scaffold --to grow the cells.

"The significance of microvessel organization in 3D scaffolds has largely been ignored," Zhao explained. "Microvessels are not the same as cells; people have done a lot of work looking at the alignment of cells, but this work on microvessels is still new. Understanding the mechanisms behind microvessel alignment in biomaterials will help us and other biomedical engineers to create better, more refined implants and devices."

To get there, Zhao and her team reviewed the advantages and disadvantages of six different methods used to align vessels: electromechanical stimulation, surface topography, micro-scaffolding and microfluidics, surface patterning and 3D printing.

The advantages vary quite a bit and focus on the ease or controllability of a method. Electromechanical stimulation is simply stretching; micro-scaffolding and microfluidics make medical testing easier; 3D printing is customizable. However, the disadvantages center on one major challenge: Engineered microvessels tend to be too big --they're much larger than the real capillaries in heart tissues -- and often they're not dense and mature enough to properly supply nutrients and blood.

Aligning microvessels is a bit like plumbing, and mismatched sizes don't bode well for turning the water on. For some hands-on problem solving, Zhao's team focused in on biomimicking the microvessel alignment, density and dimension of the heart muscle.

To date, the engineering process to create the ideal biomaterial for a prevascularized cardiac patch has not made it to clinical trials. Zhao and her team hope to change that.

"Myocardial infarction is a big problem, and currently there is no good treatment for it," she said. A cardiac patch could help following a heart attack. "The cardiac patch is completely biological, comprised of stem cells with vasculature that mimics real tissue, that could help repair a heart."

The Theranostics paper delves into the role of microvessels in that process and how an engineered tissue can follow the lead of natural ones. Lead author Zichen Qian, a doctoral graduate from Michigan Tech and now a research scientist at Merck, has worked extensively with Zhao on prevascularized tissues. The University recognized Zhao's and Qian's efforts last year with the Bhakta Rath award. After Qian graduated, Ph.D. candidates Dhavan Sharma and Wenkai Jia continued this research. The team says heart muscle is one of the trickiest tissues to work with.

"In the heart muscle, the cells are highly aligned for the electromechanical signal transaction, and the microvessels are also highly aligned and dense," Zhao said, explaining that microvessels in the patch can connect to native vasculature, bringing nutrients and oxygen. Without this, the engineered cardiac patch might die. "But all tissues have this microstructure. It's everywhere. This technology could be used for skeletal muscles, burn and chronic wound healing and nerve regeneration."

Zhao and her team have shown the potential of biomimicry to grow microvessels in tissues suitable for a cardiac patch. The next steps will be animal trials and refining medical technology for implants and devices. With the help of tiny, dense, neatly aligned blood vessels, engineered tissues could help hearts, skin, bones, and muscles regenerate naturally.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Recommended Reading

Recent Advancements in Cardiac Surgery

Cardiac surgery is a formidable field in treating congenital heart diseases, valve replacements, atrial fibrillation, and coronary heart disease.

Revolutionary 3D-Printed Digital Patch may Heal Damaged Heart Tissue

US scientists have created a revolutionary digital three dimensional (3D) bio-printed patch that can help heal scarred heart tissue in patients.

Missing Ingredient to Grow Blood Vessels Identified

The key ingredient for proper vessel formation has been discovered by scientists. The new discovery offers important direction for efforts to better treat a host of serious conditions ranging from diabetes to heart attacks and strokes.

Innovative Form of Cardiac Patches That Make Use of Nanotechnology Developed

Researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital have created cardiac patches that use nanotechnology to enhance the conductivity of materials to induce cardiac tissue formation.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Cardiomyopathy

Cardiomyopathy weakens the heart muscles and the heart loses strength to pump blood throughout the body. Treatment aims to improve symptoms and prevention complications.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Palpitations And Arrhythmias

Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of ones own heartbeat.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

Palpitations And Arrhythmias Heart Healthy Heart Statins Mitral Valve Prolapse Aortic Valve Stenosis Cardiomyopathy Pericarditis 

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Steps to a Perfect Self-Diagnosis

Pick The Right Cheese

Bursitis Shoulder
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive