New Cancer Vaccine: Fresh Insights
A new vaccine developed by a Mater Research team based at The Translational Research Institute in collaboration with The University of Queensland is set for a trial in humans following the successful outcome of their preclinical studies. Lead Researcher Associate Professor Kristen Radford says the vaccine has the potential to treat a variety of blood cancers and malignancies and is a major breakthrough for cancer vaccinations.

The new vaccine was developed by a Mater Research team based at The Translational Research Institute in collaboration with The University of Queensland.

"We are hoping this vaccine could be used to treat blood cancers, such as myeloid leukaemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and paediatric leukaemias, plus solid malignancies including breast, lung, renal, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers, and glioblastoma," she said.


Associate Professor Radford says the vaccine offers several key advantages over existing cancer vaccines, which have already shown promise in early clinical trials.

"First, it can be produced as an 'off the shelf' clinical grade formulation, which circumvents the ?nancial and logistical issues associated with patient-specific vaccines," she said.

"Secondly, this prototype vaccine targets the key tumour cells required for the initiation of tumour-specific immune responses, thereby maximising potential effectiveness of treatment, while minimising potential side effects.

"We are very happy to see our research published in a prestigious journal, and we hope our continued work towards finding a safe and effective cancer vaccine will benefit cancer patients in the future."

Source: Eurekalert

